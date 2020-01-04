By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The waiting is finally over and in two hours Tanzania’s soccer giants Simba and Yanga will lock horns at the national Stadium in a Dar es Salaam Derby that has divided the city into two halves.

Yanga will look to reverse the three years without a win against their archrivals who have won the championship back to revitalize their challenge for the crown they last won in 2017 on goal difference.

For Simba, a win will galvanise their strangle hold at the top of the 20-team log which could go to 13 points clear of their traditional rivals.

At the centre of the pitch will be referee Jonesia Rukya who is not new to rivalry between the two sides in one of the hottest derbies on the African continent.

Both sides have strengthened in the current transfer window but most of the new players might be ineligible to feature due to the fact that their transfer was not completed in time.

Yanga is also missing the services of Ghanaian defender Lamine Moro who is serving a one match suspension after three bookings.

