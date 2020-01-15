Kagera Sugar thrashes clueless Yanga

By Paul Owere Dar es Salaam

It was day that was supposed to be filled with pomp and glamour as re-energized Young Africans introduced the first team coach Luc Eymael who was on Monday offered a 18-month contract.

The new signings too were to be paraded to the Jangwani faithful; however, this was not to be as Kagera turned up to be the party spoilers.

Kagera Sugar scored three goals against a clueless Yanga who had no answer to what the sugar millers were throwing at them and as result losing further ground from the defending Champions Simba SC who remain 10 points adrift.

The proceedings started as early as the 13 minute when Yusuf Mhilu shot the Bukoba side into the lead, yanga made several efforts to regain parity but that could only end in despair after central defender Mo Banka was given matching orders in the 44th minute.

This was a bad day in the office, upon resumption, Yanga who announced they have signed Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison from Orlando Pirates tried to push further yet they always second bets against a resolute Kagera defence.

Their misery was further compounded in the 66th minute when Ali Ramadhani’s shot was deflected to beat a hapless Shikalo in goal.

At that point there was still time for a historic comeback, but even that proved futile after several changes and they were to be punished on the break in the 89th minute when Peter Mwalanzi nodded in from close range.