Kenya’s Starlets exact revenge on Kili Queens

By Doris Maliyaga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The mood was subdued across the country yesterday when Kilimanjaro Queens lost to Kenya’s Harambee Starlets in the Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup final.

Kilimanjaro Queens had gone into the match as favourites and made a bright start before two goals from second half substitute Hendrix Shikangwa silenced the hosts at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

Shikangwa – popularly known as “Super Sub,” – struck twice to give the Kenyan girls a 2-0 win over the hosts.

Shikangwa, who was like a thorn in the flesh for hosts’ defenders, emerged the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals.

She broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through a penalty, 19 minutes after coming in to replace Janet Bundi.

The gifted striker came into the picture again 17 minutes later, this time with a trick shot to kill off whatever little hopes Kilimanjaro Queens had of retaining the title.

Kilimanjaro Queens, coached by Bakari Shime, were seeking to retain the Cecafa Cup title for the third time.

They had reached yesterday’s final after squeezing a 1-0 win over Uganda at the same venue last Saturday.