Macho targets KO win against Zambian boxer

By Majuto Omary @Majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The up and coming professional boxer in the country, Zulfa Yusuph Macho has promised to take her international boxing debut with storm by winning against Zimbian Alice Mbewe on November 13 at the Next Door Arena in Masaki.

The two boxers will fight in a six-round flyweight bout organised by Jackson Group Sports under Managing Director Kelvin Twisa in the event known as Dar Fight Night.

During the day, famous professional boxer in the country Hassan Mwakinyo will fight against Argentine counterpart Jose Carlos Paz. The boxers will fight for World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental super welterweight and International Boxing Association (IBA) title belt

Zulfa will be fighting for the third time since she joined the professional boxing from amateur. In her first fights, she won on points against Flora Machela and Halima Vunjabei.

The boxer is now placed 42th out of 129 in the flyweight category in the world while Alice who has a record of four wins, one loss with no draw is placed 32nd. Speaking with The Citizen, Zulfa said that she want to make history in the game by winning against Zambian in the bout.

“Fighting against Alice is the golden chance to me to showcase my talent in the game, I was in amateur boxing and featured in various local and international competition, turning professional is one of my dreams in my life,” said Zulfa.

She explained that she would follow his father Yusuph Macho in football, but she decided to find different career and feature in boxing. “I thank Jackson Group Sports for giving me opportunity to show my talent in international,” she said.