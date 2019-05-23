Makambo stars as Yanga hit City

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A first half goal by Young Africans’ Congolese striker Heritier Makambo condemned Mbeya City to a 1-0 defeat in the Mainland Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Makambo scored the all-important goal for the Jangwani Street giants in the 27th minute with a superb header.

Makambo, who will part ways with Yanga early next month, has scored so far scored 17 goals this season.

Simba striker Meddie Kagere tops the scoring chart with 22 goals as the top flight inches towards the home stretch.

Also on the list for the Golden Boot are Salim Aiyee of Mwadui FC and Simba captain John Bocco, who have netted 17 and 16 goals respectively.

Following the victory, Yanga now sit second in the league table with 86 points, five behind newly-crowned Mainland champions Simba.

Yanga have one game in hand against Azam FC, who are placed third.

The match will take at the Uhuru Stadium May 28 when the league reaches its climax.

For Yanga, yesterday’s match was a mere formality game as their traditional rivals Simba have already snatched the title.

The Msimbazi Reds retained their league title with two games in hand on Tuesday.

Strikers Meddie Kagere and John Bocco scored a goal apiece to give the Msimbazi Street giants the victory they needed to be crowned Mainland champions for the second time in a row.