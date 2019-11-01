NSC: Funds not enough for all sports bodies

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it does not have enough money to incur various costs for athletes who represent the country in international competitions.

The statement has been issued by the National Sports Council (NSC) acting secretary-general, Neema Msitha, following various comments made by national women’s team golfers who won the East and Central Africa Challenge Trophy held in Uganda.

Earlier, the golfers complained that despite their victory, they did not get allowances rather than securing transport and participation fees from their sponsors.

Msitha said Tanzania has more than 50 sports associations that normally represent the country internationally. She said the government has a limited budget that cannot make them pay allowances, transport and others rather than supporting few areas.

“We have been supporting sports associations, but not as they wish. It is very difficult for us because we have no enough funds. So, golfers and other sports associations have to find their own sources like football and athletics.

Football has a huge fan base and many stakeholders are ready to donate to them. The same applies to athletics. We have areas that need our full participation to cover expenses, not in every sporting activity,” said Msitha.

She said sports leaders have to struggle for sponsors and raise funds for the welfare of their associations and not to depend on the government.

“Leaders must be committed and fight for the development of their sports. The government cannot facilitate sports bodies due to the fact that our budget is not enough,” she said.