President Magufuli orders sports activities to resume on June1

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Thursday May 21 2020 sanctioned the resumption of all sports activities in the country.

President Magufuli made the statement during the swearing- in of Dr. Godwin Oloyce Mollel as the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and other government officials.

Sports activities in the country were halted on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president says that he has been satisfied with the trend of the virus in the country.

“Even Members of Parliament love sports because it helps in building immunity in the human body. And I am not sure whether there is any athlete, who has been infected by the coronavirus,

The head of the state has also directed sports and health ministries as well as other authorities to set guidelines on how fans should be involved while taking all the necessary health precautions.