Simba paint the city red as they beat Zambia’s Power Dynamos 3-1

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Simba today beat Zambia’s Power Dynamos by 3-1 with their star man Medie Kagere scoring a hat-trick at a sold out National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Msimbazi Reds as they are popularly known got off to a flying start when the Zambian side’s goalie gifted Medie Kagere with a blind pass.

Parity was restored mid-way through the first half after Simba’s defense was caught ball watching to allow Dynamos to score from a corner kick.

The two teams went into the break with no bragging rights and on the resumption Dynamos continued to frustrate the home side’s efforts in front of the 60,000 fans including the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

However, it was off a carefully crafted move that Meddie Kagere headed in the second goal calming down the nerves.

He would later latch on to another ball that went past all defenders to find him free in the Six yard area.