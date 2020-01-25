Simbu, Failuna early preps for Tokyo Olympics

Iten – Kenya's western town – is popularly known as the “Home of Champions” for drawing runners to train from around the world

By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s long-distance athletes Felix Simbu and Failuna Abdi say camping in Iten, Kenya, will enable them to build their endurance and stamina ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Iten – Kenya's western town – is popularly known as the “Home of Champions” for drawing runners to train from around the world.

The two athletes said yesterday that they would like to camp at Iten for at least four months ahead of the Olympics.