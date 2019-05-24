TZ tour excites Sevilla players

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia. com

Dar es Salaam. Sevilla Football Club players paid a visit to the National Museum and expressed their admiration of the Tanzanian culture.

The tour of the museum comprised 18 players and their officials immediately after the team finished training at the National Stadium.

The tour has been coordinated and bankrolled by a prominent betting firm in the country, SportPesa Tanzania.

Apart from seeing footprints of early human beings that were discovered in Tanzania several decades ago, they also enjoyed traditional dances.

Sevilla FC president José Castro Carmona said they were delighted to visit the National Museum and learn many things about Tanzania.

Carmona said it was a new experience for them and that they were looking forward to learning more about Tanzania should they get time to visit other tourist attractions.

“Our timetable is tight, but we have learnt many things within a short time. We have actually seen very exciting things and we are happy to be in Tanzania,” said Carmona.

It was an exciting moment for the players, who, despite going through a strenuous training, joined traditional dancers on stage at the National Museum.

The minister for the Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe ,hailed SportPesa Tanzania for facilitating the arrival of one of Spain’s giant teams. Mwakyembe said Sevilla visit might be a catalyst for sports development, stressing both Sevilla FC and Everton tours have also promoted the country’s tourist attractions.

The minister also commended SportPesa Tanzania for its initiative to transform the country’s football.

“SportPesa has also renovated the National Stadium and took the responsibility of taking care of the facility for two years. We thank the firm for its support because they have so far spent Sh1.4 billion. We are really proud of this company for its impact on our football and tourist attractions,” he said.

The director of Administration and Compliance of SportPesa Tanzania, Abbas Tarimba, said they are committed to transforming the country’s football that is why they have been inviting top European outfits.