Taifa Stars to attack from the word go

By Edo Kumwembe news@thecitizen.co.tz

Tunis. As the clock ticks down to the second Afcon qualifiers Group J clash between Libya and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars the message from the head coach is ‘attack’

Taifa Stars’ head coach Etienne Ndayiragije is looking to deploy four attack-minded players in the shape of Simon Msuva, Mbwana Samatta, Ditram Nchimbi and Farid Musa.

The attackers who the coach believes are versatile enough to provide options both in offensive and defensive are anchored in mid-field by Yassin Mzamiru and Salum Abubakar.

In offensive, the team is likely to play with two wide players Farid Musa and Msuva who will provide width as they look to supply twin strikers Nchimbi and Samatta who are the focal point of today’s attack.

The side is likely to line-up with: Juma Kaseja, Hassan Kessy, Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Salum Kimenya, Salum Abubakar, Yassin Muzamiru, Farid Musa, Simon Msuva, Ditram Nchimbi and Mbwana Samatta(C)

Salum Kimenya and Ditram Nchimbi did not start the game against Equatorial Guinea.

The coach has reiterated that they are not in the competition to add up numbers but to compete with the very best.

“We want to remain serious contenders for a place in the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon,” said Ndayiragije.

Libya is a tenacious side that loves to possess the ball and this could work for stars especially on counter attacks.

The game kicks off at 10pm at the Mustapha Ben Jannet Stadium in Tunis.