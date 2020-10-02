Taifa stars coach name squad for Burundi friendly

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. National soccer team (Taifa Stars) head coach, Etienne Ndayiragije has dropped notable players ahead of the international friendly match against Burundi scheduled to take place on October 11 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The players dropped are Erasto Nyoni, Farid Mussa (Yanga), Shaaban Chilunda, Kelvin Yondani ( unattached) , Gadiel Micheal (Simba), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons) and Azam FC players Mudathiri Yahaya and Aggrey Morris.

The team head coach has also selected new faces such as Bryson David who is now playing for Azam FC, and Iddy Mob of Polisi Tanzania.

The players had been included in the last team’s selection ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) encounter against Tunisia and later for Champions of African Nations (Chan) finals to be held in Cameroon before it was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The 25-man squad that Ndayiragije has announced is expected to start residential camp next Monday in Dar es Salaam ahead of the encounter. In the list, Ndayiragije has included Saidi Ndemla who was not member of the team for long period.

Goal Keepers

Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Yanga) and Davis Kisu of Azam Fc

Defenders

Shomary Kapombe (Simba), Israel Mwenda (KMC) Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Brayson David (Azam), Bakari Mwamnyeto(Yanga), Abdallah Sebo (Azam), Dickson Job (Mtibwa) and Iddy Mob of Polisi Tanzania.

Midfielders

Jonas Mkude (Simba), Himid Mao (Enppi sc), Simon Msuva, Nickson Kibabage(Diffaa El Jadidi), Ditram Nchimbi, Feisal Salum (Yanga) and Ally Msengi of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Saidi Ndemla, Mzamiru Yasini (Simba) and Salum Abubakari and Idd Nado (Azam FC).

Strikers

Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce SK), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe) and John Bocco (Simba).