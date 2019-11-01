Taliss-IST win 4th title in a row to lead TZ swimming

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nation.media.com

Dar es Salaam. The Taliss-IST Swimming Club have proven their domination in the game after clinching this year’s fourth title in a row.

The club also beat other seven teams to win the national open swimming championship at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) Masaki in the city.

The club collected 2,207 points during the first swimming competition staged at the modern swimming pool in the country. During the event, 1,242 points were scored by the team’s female swimmers while 965 points were scored by male swimmers in a two-day championship event that ended last Sunday.

Before winning the event, Taliss-IST started this year with a bang after winning the Morogoro Invitational swimming event held at the Morogoro International School in Morogoro Region and later won the National Club championship held at the IST-Upanga to make it second silverware.

The club also won the Masterschampionships competition held at the Shaaban Robert swimming pool and recently clinching another open championship. The club finished third during the Isamilo Invitational event held in Mwanza Region. Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the club manager, Hadija Shebe, said the secret behind their success is cooperation among themselves, parents, coaches, swimming stakeholders and swimmers in general.

Hadija said their swimmers are getting the best training from the team coaches led by Alexander Mwaipasi, who is also the national swimming team coach.

She said that the club has a strong foundation for its young swimmers who become the best after their modern training from the coaches.

“It is not easy to win a top position in every swimming competition. You need to stretch your muscles to attain that. Our swimmers have the fighting spirit in every competition and they manage to win top positions, despite challenges from other clubs,” said Hadija.