Tanzania wheelchair tennis steps up preps for Nairobi Open

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Seven players will represent Tanzania in this year`s Kenya Open wheelchair tennis championship.

The tournament, which is the biggest event on Kenya’s tennis calendar, has drawn players from 10 countries.

The countries are Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Burundi, South Africa Tanzania, DR Congo and hosts Kenya.

The national tennis team coach Riziki Salumu said yesterday that the players embarked on a ten-day training programme on Monday to prepare adequately for the event.

"Tanzania players are training hard as they are aware of the tough challenges they will face in the tournament," he said.

According to him, the players will leave for Kenya on February 8.