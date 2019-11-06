Why Yanga sacked head coach Zahera

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.natiommedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans have sacked coach Mwinyi Zahera, two days after the Jangwani Street giants crashed out of the Africa Confederation Cup.

The Congolese tactician, who joined Yanga in April last year, has been replaced by Boniface Mkwasa.

“We have relieved head coach Zahera of his duties,” the club’s chairman, Mshindo Msolla, announced yesterday.

The “mutual decision” was taken following talks among the club leadership, the coach and other technical bench members.

“The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action,” Msolla said.

Msolla – the former national soccer team, Taifa Stars, coach, added:

Advertisement

“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Zahera on behalf of Yanga for his work.”

“Master (Mkwasa) will take charge of the team as caretaker coach for two or so weeks.”

Zahera’s assistant Zambian Noel Mwandila has also been fired.

Mkwasa, according to the club leadership, will be assisted by former Yanga players Said Maulid and Peter Manyika.

Zahera joined Yanga last year, replacing Zambian George Lwandamina, who opted to rejoin his former club, Zesco FC.

Under the tutelage of Zahera, Yanga played 12 international matches.

They won only two matches, lost seven and drew three times. They scored nine goals and conceded 22.

In the Mainland Premier League, Zahera’s men played 49 matches and won 30, lost 12 and drew seven times. The team scored 65 goals conceded 41.

Msolla also refuted claims by the coach that the players they roped in during the transfer window were not for Africa club competitions.

He also categorically denied claims that Yanga owe Zahera Sh1 billion.

With Zahera’s departure, Yanga will be hoping to turn a page on the stuttering start to the season.

Meanwhile, Mkwasa says he has what it takes to propel Yanga to higher heights of success.