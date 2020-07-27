By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Young Africans Football Club has terminated Luc Eymael’s contract for an alleged racist remarks by the coach which has since circulated on social media and some media outlets.

In a statement released on Monday July 27, the club said they were disappointed by the racist remarks made by the coach which has brought disrepute to the club’s image.

We apologise to our supporters, the leadership of our country, the Football Association and the general football family,” reads the statement without saying the exact words that the coach used.

In a clip that went on social media the coach reportedly said, “the football infrastructure is none existent, the administrators are not educated and know nothing about soccer,TFF supports Simba, the referees are against Yanga,I am not happy I don’t see any reasons to stay here.”