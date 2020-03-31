Yanga seeks to rope in Horoya AC’s Makambo

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Plans are on for Mainland soccer giants Young Africans to bolster the team ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

According to sources within the club, they intend to release a number of players to pave the way for new signings.

“Coach Luc Eymael has given us a list of the players he wants in the team to ensure that we are a force to reckon with come next season,” a source, who declined to be named, said.

The source named former Yanga striker Heritier Makambo as among players who will feature for the Jangwani Street giants next year.

“I can confirm that we are finalising plans to rope in Makambo for the 2020/21 season,” the source said.

The Congolese forward parted ways with Yanga on August 10, last year to join the Horoya AC of Guinea.

Advertisement

His contract with Horoya expires in 2022. But the source said his current club has agreed to release the player.

“If all goes well, they (Yanga) will give more details on their new contract with him tomorrow (today),” he said.

Yanga are now sponsored by GSM. Meanwhile, Congolese midfielder Tshishimbi has renewed his contract with Yanga.

Tshishimbi, whose contract expires in August, has signed a two-year dealn with the Dar es Salaam team.

In other development, Yanga plan to recruit KMC goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana and defender Kelvin Kajiri ahead of the new season.

Nahimana, a Burundian player, is one of KMC’s key players.

He played an inspirational in the team’s 1-0 over Yanga in the Mainland Premier League clash at Uhuru Stadium a moth or so ago. His resignation will bring to three the number of goalkeepers for Yanga. Also on the list are Metacha Mnata and Kenyan Faruk Shikhalo.

Shikhalo was a key member of Kenya’s Bandari FC before joining Yanga.

On Kajiri, the source said that Yanga believe the overlapping right-back defender will propel the team to higher heights of success.

He will likely team up with the team’s assistant captain Juma Abdul to thwart their rivals’ moves.

According to source, Yanga also want signatures of Namungo FC strikers Reliants Lusajo and Bigirimana Blaise as well as the Mtwara team’s defender Minza Bale. “They are planning to recruit a number of players in all departments,” the source added.

Yanga players are now on recess as the Mainland Premier League has been postponed due to the Coronavirus oubreak.