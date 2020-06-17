Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has received a grant of Sh277 million for the period of one year (2020/2021) from one of its funding donors and partners for protection of human rights defenders ahead of the October General Election.

The grant came since the 2019 year Human Rights report released recently showed the increase of human rights violations cases from 25 in 2015 to 71 cases in 2019.

Speaking at the press conference conducted in Dar es Salaam today, the THRDC coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said the money will be directed towards the protection of human rights defenders and journalists.

“Activities which will be facilitated by this grant are such like capacity building and compliance trainings, protection support, provision of security gears to human rights defenders and journalists during election as well as engagement activities with the Government and Judiciary,” he said.

He added that the main purpose of the grant is to contribute towards improving human rights defenders working environment for protection and promotion of human rights in Tanzania.