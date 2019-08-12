NIT introduces five new courses in 2019/20 academic year

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Institute of Transport (NIT) has introduced five new courses in the 2019/20 academic year, a move aimed at producing more experts.

Speaking with reporters in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, the NIT rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, named the new courses as ordinary diploma in auto-electrical and electronic engineering, ordinary diploma in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

Prof Mganilwa named other new courses as ordinary diploma in electrical engineering, ordinary diploma in library information studies, ordinary diploma in records, archives and information studies.

He noted: “A candidate who wants to register for our new programmes such as ordinary diploma in auto-electrical and electronic engineering must have a certificate of secondary education examinations (CSEE) with a minimum of four (4) passes of “D” grades in Physics or Engineering Science, Basic Mathematics, Chemistry, and English,” he said.

“A candidate must also have a certificate of secondary education examination with minimum pass of ‘D’ grade in two subjects, which must include basic mathematics and national vocational award level 3 in auto - electrical and electronics, basic technician certificate (NTA Level 4) in related field recognised by National Council for Technical Education (Nacte) as well as Technician Certificate (NTA Level 5).”

On other courses, Prof Mganilwa said: “For ordinary diploma in electronics and telecommunication engineering, a candidate must have a certificate of secondary education examination (CSEE) with a minimum of four passes of ‘D’ grade in physics or engineering science, basic mathematics, chemistry, and English or basic technician certificate (NTA Level 4) in related field recognised by Nacte or technician certificate (NTA Level 5) in related fields recognised by Nacte.”

Prof Mganilwa went further saying that in the ordinary diploma of electrical engineering, a candidate must have a CSEE certificate with a minimum of four passes of “D” grades in physics or engineering science, basic mathematics, chemistry and English or baasic technician certificate (NTA Level 4) in fields, which are recognised by Nacte or technician certificate (NTA Level 5).

“All Applications can be done online through a link in the NIT website:www.nit.ac.tz and the deadline will be 13th September, 2019,” he said. NIT is a public higher learning institution, which was established in 1975 as a training wing of the then National Transport Corporation (NTC).

It was re–established through NIT Act, Chapter 187 revised edition 2002 as an autonomous Higher Learning Institution under the then ministry of Communications and Works. Currently, the institute is under the ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

The institute has a legal status and a governing council with a mandate to govern and administer the institute.