Tanzania mobile collects over 1trillion in services revenue

By Thecitizen reporter, news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam, VODACOM Tanzania has collected over 1 trillion/-in services revenue equivalent to 5.4 per cent growth driven by strong growth in mobile money transactions, data and messaging. Vodacom’s managing director, Hisham Hendi.

Presenting Vodacom preliminary results for the financial year ended March 31st 2019, Vodacom’s managing director, Hisham Hendi said the growth in services has maintained the company’s pole position as the number one mobile and financial services operator in Tanzania with 14.1 million customers.

He said that M-Pesa continues to foster financial inclusion through innovations such as “Lipa kwa M-pesa” that simplifies customer’s payments and empower millions of Tanzanians to earn a living.



During the year, the platform opened up opportunities for 620,000 new customers recording a healthy 9.7 growth in customers using the service.



“M-Pesa revenue grew 14.5 per cent to 333.5bn/- while our leadership in mobile money grew to 38.6 per cent reaching 7 million M-Pesa users transacting over 4.1 trillion monthly”, he said. The M-pesa platform has recorded tremendous growth with 11000 active merchants that affected 1.1 trillion in transactions during the year, a growth of 186 per cent. The company’s data revenue increased to 167bn/-, a 17.9 per cent growth, while proactive measures to stabilize voice revenue decline are proving to be successful, he noted.



Highlighting on data revenue, he said the growth in data revenue is promising however in order to advance the contribution of the sector to the country’s GDP and the overall health of the industry, it is important that the industry addresses data pricing seeing that current data rates are below cost.



He added: Tanzania’s data prices are among the lowest in Africa; this hinders the company’s ability to reinvest in infrastructure and technology to advance connectivity to Tanzanians. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, by 2030, at least 50 percent of population will be under 18 years of age and the youth dividend presents an opportunity for Vodacom to continue to invest in its network.

During the year ending March 31st 2019, Vodacom made a significant investment of 171.4bn/- to advance connectivity in the country and enhance its customer experience by increasing 4G and 4G+ coverage in major cities.

Their efforts to advance a connected society for inclusive development saw a continued focus on enhancing customer experience through consistent investment in the network complemented by digital social media partnerships and Smartphone campaigns that resulted in an impressive 7.4 percent increase in data customers, reaching 7.9million of which, 45.2 percent are using smart phones, a growth of 12.6 per cent, he has added.

Hendi said that the company has seen a 51.9 percent decline in earnings per share to 40.28 as a result of the accounting gain on the sale of equity stake in Hellos Towers last year. He said the share-based payments that were recognized in the prior year and a one-off penalty, earning per share grew 21.4 per cent.

Vodacom’s B2B solutions such as SMS for life are helping transforming the way health is being delivered in Tanzania, he said.

The platform uses mobile phone based technology to monitor medicine stock levels through an electronic platform that operates in the cloud.

