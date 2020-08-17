‘Utawezana’ fever catches up with John Blaq

It is a rare admission but one that is worth especially in today’s showbiz. Ugandan Singer and award winner John Blaq has revealed that ‘Utawezana’ by Femi One featuring Mejja is one of his best and biggest songs in East Africa currently.

The song that was released during this lockdown has received much airplay across East Africa and other parts of the world.

John Blaq who set to appear on Trace Mziki’s show, Trace Take Over on Tuesday August 18 and Friday at 9am, 2pm and 7pm East African time will reveal his three top songs.

When contacted, the 24-year-old singer refused to reveal the other two songs but only came out and mentioned Utawezana as one of the songs that will play on the show and that the other two will only come as a surprise.

The show has hosted various singers and some of these are Berita, K.O, Cool Prince and DJ Capital among others.

On the show, artistes record a video of themselves at the comfort of their homes