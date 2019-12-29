By Saumu Jumanne saumu.j@gmail.com

There is no doubt that Tanzania is full of great, diverse talents in -- academic, sports, music, arts and so on and so forth. Sadly, many times, the full potency of these talents is never realized. For example, the last few months, we have seen young men and women showcasing their musical talents in the 10th edition of Bongo Star Search (BSS2019).

The 20 finalist after nationwide auditions and eliminations, showcased great talent, and each one of them managed to amass a good number of followers. Just imagine of the thousands left out.

If you look closely at the top 20, all of them are great artists, with a huge potential. They can become national and international artists. This fact leaves one marvelling at the huge musical talents that Tanzania is blessed with.

The competition is a clear testimony to the fact that our nation is indeed blessed with great talents. It is sad to think of the fact that most of these talented young persons never actualise them.

Imagine if we had a thousand music maestros of Diamond, Ali Kiba or Harmonize calibre crisscrossing the world, earning a decent living and making our nation proud! It’s very possible!

This year’s BSS was very epic. My great concern is on the story of overall winner Meshack Fukuta from Mbeya, it is very inspirational. He won as he tried his luck for the third time.

Advertisement

It’s a great lesson that in our day to day life, no matter what, we should not give up easily. Determination, hard work, patience and perseverance are vital ingredients as we fight for success in our diverse arenas.

The artist in an interview said, he did not allow criticism or negativity to pull him back. He believed in himself and used the criticisms to sharpen his talent.

Despite not being able to win in about two previous editions, he believed he was talented and that he could still win. I hope he makes it great in his music career.

Second placed winner Leonard Sunday, won in his second trial at the show. When the duo Fukuta and Sunday collaborated in performance recently, it was electrifying.

People in social media commented of BSS being blessed with too much talent.

The duo and the rest in the top 20, hopefully, will make a great music career, and inspire many of our talented youngsters to have faith in the power granted to them by God. Our young people need to realize that, before other people believe in their talents, they must first of all have faith in what they do.

The competition produced a huge sensation, including that of a boy, Hamis Said. So many people wanted him to win, because, he sang music, identified by so many Tanzanians and in a natural voice.

He was the most popular trending name in the competition, and even though he did not win, he made many people become interested in watching the competition.

Here the lesson is that you don’t have to go to the top, if you are determined and you showcase your talent, people will recognise and accept you. The boy is already well known, if he plays his cards well, he will make it big in future.

I would like to congratulate Madam Rita, the founder of BSS. She has done well in ushering new music talents. My prayer is to have more people like her to promote other talents especially in sports and arts. For example, Tanzania is so much blessed with cartoonists, painters and illustrators. Could we have a ‘BSS like competitions’ to promote the same!

As we close the year 2019, if any of us did not successfully achieve his/her planned goals, a new year 2020 will give us another chance to work hard, and make it. Happy New Year 2020! May it be a very blessed and successful one!