EDITORIAL: Kudos kia narcotics control

Drug traffickers dealt a massive blow to Tanzania’s image in recent years, virtually turning the country into a major hub of the prohibited trade.

The lucrative business lured thousands of Tanzanian youths, some of whom are languishing in jail abroad. However, drug trafficking involving Tanzania has decreased markedly since President John Magufuli came into office in November 2015.

Praise goes to our anti-drug enforcers for making considerable progress in this. Reports that the enforcers have virtually stamped out drug trafficking through Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) are a ray of hope in restoring Tanzania’s image.

However, this is no time to bask in the glory, as the war is far from over – especially considering that drug traffickers are conversant with tricks of the trade.

We nonetheless applaud our law enforcers for their efforts to surmount the illegality, but always bearing in mind that challenges remain in the war on illicit narcotics.

Indeed, drug trafficking and other criminal activities are still rampant in the country’s official entry and exit points – to say nothing of the so-called panya routes.