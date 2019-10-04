EDITORIAL: Milk ATMs is a good idea

The idea of selling milk using dispensing technology, also known as Milk ATMs, is good. It would go a long way into increasing the availability of good quality milk in the country. In Moshi yesterday the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) launched two units of Milk ATMs.

The machines will operate like the automated teller machines of commercial banks. Buyers need only to slot in money onto the machine to get the milk.

The new technology will, obviously, increase consumption of milk. It would also provide ample market to farmers who, at times have had to grapple with spoilt milk for lack of market.

It is sad, for example, to note that that farmers in the two districts of Hai and Siha produce 250,000 litres of raw milk a day but only four per cent of that is processed.

We are aware that more units would installed in Arusha, and probably, after successful trial in other parts of the country.

We hail the move and we pray that it becomes successful. It is an innovative solution to key problems facing farmers and consumers.

