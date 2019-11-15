Our millennials and the endless woes afflicting them

I cannot trace where I recently read it.

I mean the article that triggered what I am about to share with you. It was a conservative newspaper. The one that questions new things. Like how to deal with pollution. Most of us are concerned with the way our planet is disintegrating, physically. There is even a section that is doom mongering. The one that says 2020 will be End of Life. The same that said 12 .12. 12 our planet would melt like the simmering lava of Mount Kilimanjaro. Or 8.8.1988.

I cannot count how many times I have heard this dark, obsolete, dusty opinion. Maybe when the great singer Michael Jackson said it was his last gig, (“This is it “ ), he was kind of predicting his own demise. That was something else.

I am keen on human created disasters. Where industries have benefited us yet created plastic that IS NOW A NUISANCE. We cannot get rid of plastic. Well, Barack Obama taught us to say YES, WE CAN. The point is the article I was reading portrayed millennials, positively, as well as rubbishing them...

Take the new fundamental fact that our air is getting worse.

I live in a house where neighbours smoke. And I get concerned with the carbon and tobacco fumes. So I purchased an air filter a few months ago. It does not only purify the air but also stops impurities such as dust and unwanted fumes from slithering into our sacred lungs. You can last a few days without water and food. But air....?

A minute is maximum, for majority.

So the article was claiming that millennials are buying products to keep their domestic air clean. Things like the air filters and indoor plants. NASA, the American scientific company came out with a long list of plants that can actually help your home air feel better. Like Aloe Vera, Snake and Spider plants. Most of these are plenty in the tropics. Few months ago I wrote about The Snake Plant- which is abundant in Ethiopia, Nigeria and other parts of Africa. It does not need too much water or taking care of. It is very strong and easy going...

Anyway.

To carry on with what I read.

The piece alleged that millennials are purchasing these products.

There was a mention of Himalaya salt lamps. I have been using one for ages. Himalaya salt is one of the most amazing materials. It is said to be around since the beginning of life. Apart from cooking with it – the pink coloured sodium helps balance your indoor atmosphere and – well, millennials are using it. Bottom line is millennials are very conscious of our world and how to cope.

But the article did not really say that. It kind of brushed aside their stand and life style. Saying things like you will need hundreds of Snake Plants and Salt lamps to really achieve a proper purified home. The article, in other words was slightly negative. Praised young people for being aware of their environment yet cast their behaviour aside. That unsettled me, slightly.

It is very important to be aware of your surroundings. Not just for sake of fashion and times but so that you live well.

There is a tendency to castigate and prune and admonish and rubbish millennials as sissies and weaklings. They watch too much Porn. True. This is causing many problems in sexual relations. They don’t know how to communicate physically. Only through gadgets and glass. Well. Tell me. Aren’t most of us doing that nowadays?

Then there is the ridiculous Kata K. Young males wearing trousers half-way across their backsides as if about to go to the toilet. Or that millennials aren’t tough enough.

Millennials are those born at the dawn of the 21 century. They have been given other names like Generation Y and Z...hey, 1981 onwards.

One fact.

There is no time in history that the younger generation were not mocked and chaffed for being weak. For example while I was a teenager in the 1970s young males carrying bags were teased as sissies or girly. Nowadays it is normal for males (of all ages) to shoulder small bags.

Of all the accusations I totally agree that porno viewing has become a red traffic light. This is especially true in Tanzania. I watched a clip of middle aged women alleging that under 30s males are not functioning efficiently in bed. Forty years ago watching porn in Tanzania was out of bounds. Mwalimu Nyerere was spot on to ban it, yes.