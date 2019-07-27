Tanzania market entry strategies (3)

By Paul Kibuuka

This is the third article in our Tanzania market entry strategies series wherein we focus on the addi-tional key legal issues of dis-pute resolution and labour law compliance that foreign businesses seeking to expand to Tanzania should consider carefully. Dispute resolution A business transaction or arrangement that involves two countries raises inevitable questions: If a dispute occurs, in which country will the par-ties resolve the dispute? What dispute settlement mecha-nism will the parties use? Under the Natural Wealth and Resources (Review and Re-Negotiation of Uncon-scionable Terms) Act 2017, any contractual clause that subjects the Tanzanian State to the jurisdiction of foreign laws and courts/tribunals is deemed to be unconscio-nable and the clause could be renegotiated, failing which it becomes ineffective. Moreover, the Natural Wealth and Resources (Per-manent Sovereignty) Act 2017 prohibits investors from resorting to any foreign court or arbitral tribunal and requires that judicial bodies established in Tanzania and the application of Tanza-nian laws be acknowledged and included in any natural resources contract. Yet again, under the Public-Private Partner-ship (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2018, “foreign arbitra-tion” is not allowed in public-private partnership (PPP) agreements, especially those relating to natural resources projects. Therefore, foreign businesses need to give care-ful thought to these recent legal reforms when entering into natural resources trans-actions or arrangements in Tanzania. Businesses domi-ciled in the Netherlands and seeking to expand to Tanzania should also be aware that the provisions of the Tanzania-Netherlands bilateral invest-ment treaty (BIT), which was terminated on April 1, 2019, will survive for an additional period of 15 years (to April 1, 2034) for investments made before the termination date. The hope is that the govern-ments of Tanzania and the Netherlands will renegotiate and ratify a new BIT, but this process may take up to 6 years. Generally, in sectors where recourse to international dis-pute resolution is not fettered by legal rules, inserting an arbitration clause in a contract between a foreign business and a Tanzanian business is a more effective way to provide certainty to the dispute reso-lution process since Tanzania is a party to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforce-ment of Foreign Arbitral Awards (the “New York” Con-vention), which is one of the key instruments in interna-tional arbitration. However, the arbitration clause should be appropriately drafted to be enforceable in Tanzania and the other relevant State Party. Furthermore, compromise between the foreign business and its Tanzanian counter-part is vital if both parties are to reach a fair and acceptable position on the governing law and dispute resolution forum.Labour law compliance The Employment and Labour Relations Act 2004 (“the ELRA”), read together with the Employment and Labour Relations (Code of Good Practice) 2007 (“the Code of Good Practice”) and the Employment and Labour Relations (General) Regula-tions 2017 (the General Reg-ulations”), aims at providing better protection to employ-ees in Tanzania.The ELRA provides for labour standards, rights and duties. In brief, it prohibits forced labour and discrimi-nation in the workplace, of any kind, by the employer. It grants employees the right to form or join a trade union and participate in its lawful activi-ties and the right to strike in respect of a dispute of interest. Regulation 11 of the General Regulations requires a con-tract for a specified period for a professional and managerial employee to be for a period of not less than 12 months.Tanzania, with its large and growing population, strate-gic geographical location and abundant natural resources, is an attractive market for many foreign businesses seek-ing a platform in the country. However, doing business and investing in Tanzania, as else-where in Africa, is not for the faint-hearted. Careful planning and groundwork are necessary to launch a successful Tanzania market entry strategy. The legal issues highlighted in this and the preceding parts of this series are among the most important that any for-eign business looking to enter the Tanzanian market should consider prudently.