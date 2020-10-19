Why society must support well those battling depression

By Saumu Jumanne Saumu.j@gmail.com

A graduate (name withheld) was a prolific storyteller on social platforms, particularly, Twitter. His pinned tweet, posted in September, 2020, spoke a million words! “If I did not die that year,” which later emerges as 2018, “then I would never let any loss cost my life.” But then after another loss, it seems he could not bear it, as it was reported that he took own life.

Going through his story, you can see he was a fighter. He had tried a number of businesses but failed. At one time he got a job and lost it after the NGO he was serving closed doors due to Covid-19. To make it worse, his long time girlfriend broke up with him and married another man.

In his write up on twitter, he indicated to have a thought of researching the best way to kill oneself without pain. His followers encouraged him not to give up in life, little did they know that he was about to end his life. On his last tweet, he thanked a friend who consoled him during difficult moments. He concludes that, as life continues, he had tried his hands on many things still he saw life was not kind to him. Finally, he tried to raise some money to a second hand bodaboda from his online followers, but failed too. Sad that after failure in businesses and his girlfriend leaving him, he probably saw that life was had no meaning to him and hence chose to end his own life! Clearly, one can see how he was depressed, and how it turned out to be fatal.

Normally, when one goes through all levels of schooling to attain a university degree, s/he has great hopes of finding a job and making it in life.

Those who fail to secure one or succeed in business; they need to be mentally strong. In fact, it’s important for students at all levels to be taught how to handle disappointments/loss in life. In the face of life’s struggles, sometimes your only capital is your psychological strength! Otherwise, there is a common saying that life is not a bed of roses.

Sometimes you see people smiling, laughing and doing their day to day chores, but inside their hearts they are bleeding, there are rivers of sadness and many negative feelings.

Advertisement

At times we get depressed due to fearing too much about life. Unfortunately, if the negativities are not handled carefully, they lead to physical and even mental problems.

It emerged during this year’s World Mental Health Day (October 10), that due to Covid-19, a good number of people across the world developed mental problems. Medics tell us that depression can be a serious medical illness. It causes feelings of sadness, and may lead into suicidal thoughts. A small analysis shows that depressions which may sometimes lead into suicidal thoughts among other things are associated with either failure in one’s relationship, or failure in making up in life (lack/loss of employment-financial challenges). However, we must work hard to walk out of these!

There are extreme cases where people undergo extreme mental illness (mad), and we see them walking in the streets. In Swahili such a person is referred to as kichaa. But in reality, we have so many mentally ill people who look normal just like you and me. Let’s be considerate to all!

I’m a believer of ‘talk therapy’. So, once things are not okay, seek help from a trusted person. Never let depression to overcome you! When you talk, you get relief, easy stress and make a new perspective on problems (make a positive change). To a ‘trusted person’, encourage a depressed person to talk about his/her feelings, be more of a good listener rather than giving advice. Our support and encouragement are so important to them for recovery.

Saumu Jumanne is an Assistant Lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE)

__________________________________