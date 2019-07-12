Tanzanian students can now rely on Campus France’s support to assist them! Campus France promotes French higher education throughout the world, supports international students, scholars and researches and manages scholarship programs for international students and scholars.

With more than 300,000 international students every year, France is the fourth most popular destination for foreign students willing to pursue their studies at an international level.

France is a renowned destination for talented international students not only because of its affordable studies costs and the excellency of its trainings, but also because of its cultural standing.

French universities’ international culture as the attractiveness of France’s higher education system enabled the country to be the 1st non English speaking host country. But language is not a barrier since more than 1.400 programs are taught partly or entirely in English.

On February 2019, the French Embassy, in association with the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the Tanzanian Ministry for Education opened a Campus France information point within the university.

In May 2018, another information point opened within the Old Dispensary in Zanzibar Town at the Association Franco-Zanzibarite. Those two information points led by the “Campus France Space” at Alliance Française of Dar es Salam aim at facilitating Tanzanian students’ access to French universities by offering a large support : choice of field of study, scholarship application, visas, housing, insurance, health care, transportation and even cultural and recreational activities.

France represents a great opportunity for Tanzanian students as there are many and qualified academic trainings in key fields for the development of the country, as Aeronautics, Agriculture and Environment, Management, Business and of course French.

How to get scholarships?

Through the website www.campusbourses.campusfrance.org. Campus France offers different scholarships for excellent students who don’t have enough funds and want to pursue their studies in France.

First French-Tanzanian Higher Education Fair on 14th December 2019

All Tanzanian students are welcome to take part to the first French-Tanzanian Higher Education Fair that will take place at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Center (Dar es Salaam) on December 14, 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm.

For the first time in Tanzania, main actors of the French Higher Education community, Business Schools, Universities and other institutions, as well as Tanzanian universities, will present to Tanzanian students the opportunities they offer, their training programs and the different ways to pursue studies in France.