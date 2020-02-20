ATCL to link India- Tanzania businessmen

ATCL has been a major link in foreign markets to flying to not less than 10 local destinations and more than 7 foreign destinations, which have had huge potential to the country in sectors such as; tourism, education, health and trade . For India (Mumbai), we fly four times per week between these two countries via B787-8 Dreamliner with spacious capacity to carry 262 passengers in two classes, namely business and economy and it carries luggage more than 30 tones.

The decision by Government to restore Air Tanzania Company (ATCL) to life, has continued to lavish diversity of flights on the country from within and outside Africa.

With the Government having already purchased a total of 8 aircrafts, the outcome of the process has become clearer. Among other benefits are to improve air travel, attract investors, improve tourism sector as well as unleash business opportunities across countries.

To further Tanzania’s growth journey in economic and business sectors through its travels, ATCL has scheduled a special local businessmen’s travel on March 4th, this year to Mumbai, India for promoting business between Tanzania and India.

The travel which has been organized by ATCL in collaboration with Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), India Investment Centre (IIC) and India travel agencies, among other things also will include a discussion about underlying business opportunities found between both parties.

Head of Public Relation and Communication at ATCL, Josephat Kagirwa says that, the travel will carry local businessmen and normal passengers with a goal to promote business by connecting Tanzania local businessmen with Indian market.

“According to ATCL’s strategic business plan 2017—2022, we have arranged a special travel to business-men to go to India, Mumbai for a two-day business forum from March 5th to 6th this year; a festive chance to businessmen to acquire market opportunities as they are guaranteed to visit various commercial are-as including special custom which receives and supplies merchandises from all parts of the world,” enthusiastic Kagirwa hinted.

“We are surely to set off in March 4th, and March 5th we will have meetings between Indian business-men and Tanzanian counterparts. In March 6th, we will visit the leading import markets, receiving goods from outside India as well as markets that sell horticultural produce, and finally in March 7th we will board a plane heading straight home,” said Kagirwa.

Kagirwa reiterates that, the travel comes with the price however the cost has measuredly gone down to avail businessmen attendance to the event of that magnitude. “The trip expenses categorized into two affordable packages where by $ 500 will cover a-go-and-re-turn ticket, participation fee, access to meet Indian businessmen and a visit to various places in India and package of $ 700 will cover a-go-and-return ticket, accommodation for two nights , participation fee for two days,” added Kagirwa.

He adds that, a businessman is allowed to extend his/her stay in India at his/her own expense. This travel would open doors to other businessmen. “This travel is ingrained in our strategic business plan which is largely anchored on connecting destinations and places where we operate. We begin with Mumbai and later extend to other destinations.

We are working closely with The High Commission of United Republic of Tanzania to India and High Commission of India to United Republic of Tanzania,” said Kagirwa. “We are participants to certain commercial benefits. We expect to continue executing this business strategy and many more in all of our markets to provide us with sufficient space to engage in the role of promoting trade.”

He says, others objectives are attracting travelers and cargo between two countries. By doing this, we implement the Government strategic objectives of promoting country’s economy through ATCL revival, fixing transportation cost through air travel at convenient rates within and outside the country.