Geita Gold Mine scoops the 2019 Global Safety Award

Safety is our first priority and throughout the year we have continued to improve our safety performance across our global operations.

I thank and congratulate each one of you for the part you played to reach this level of performance. As we work to achieve our 2030 goal of providing workplaces free of injury and harm, we can never be complacent, but there are achievements we should be proud of.

It is with great pleasure that we offer congratulatory wishes to the employees, contractors, and management of Geita Mine, recipient of the 2019 Global Safety Award, for exemplifying AngloGold Ashanti values. Your outstanding achievements include:

• No occupational fatalities for the last seven years.

• No Lost Time Injuries for two consecutive years.

• An 85% year-on-year improvement in the All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) – best ever performance.

• 92% compliance with the Safe-ty Management Systems and Practices (SPP) Assessment score.

• An incident action close-out rate of 93%.

• Recognition as the best per-forming company in Tanzania from a safety and health management perspective at the Annual Occupational Safety and Health Authority event. The mine was rated the Over-all Winner in Safety and Health best practice against 40 companies in the country.

• First mine in the AGA Africa Division to be certified in ISO 45001:2018. With a degree of difficulty (due to broad exceptional performance), my colleagues and I offer special recognition to:

• The Group for improving the All Injury frequency rate (AIFR) by another 31% year-on-year, to the lowest level on record and for completing the calendar year without a fatal accident for the first time.

• Mponeng Mine for achieving significant safety performance improvements that have produced its best ever injury rates (AIFR, LTIFR and SIFR), 1 year fatal-free milestone and 2 million fatal-free shifts.

• Tropicana Gold Mine, 1st runner up in the Global Safety Award category, for improving the YE’19 All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) by 57% (lowest ever), the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) by 91% (lowest ever) and for being the YE’19 All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) by 57% (lowest ever), the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) by 91% (lowest ever) and for being a finalist in the 2019 Western Australia Work Health and Safety Excellence Awards.

• The Obuasi Redevelopment Project for recording 1 mil-lion Lost-Time-Injury (LTI) free man-hours. Considering the complex and multifaceted nature of the project, including demolition, refurbishment and opening old mining areas, this is an achievement worthy of special recognition.

The Zero HARM Award recognizes those who have taken pro-active and innovative measures to eliminate or control safety hazards. Award recipients for 2019 are:

• Cuiaba for the fatigue facial monitoring system initiative.

• Geita for the vehicle segregation initiative.

• Iduapriem for the SmartCap fatigue management system initiative.

• Serra Grande for the drill site isolation platform initiative as well as the conveyor belt roller replacement tool.

• Sunrise Dam for the remote camera drilling initiative.

• Tropicana for the autonomous drill initiative as well as the WWTP drug analysis intervention. Congratulations on your collective success and I challenge you to raise the bar and excel yet again in the journey to zero harm.

Whilst it is important to recognize accomplishments and milestones along our journey to “zero harm”, it is equally important to remain focused and not become distracted by accomplishments. I challenge each one of you to build upon your accomplishments, continuously improve, and make a difference every day. I take much personal pride in the individual and collective accomplishments of AngloGold Ashanti and am confident that together we can, and will succeed in our endeavors. Thank you for your continued commitment and, again, congratulations.

With sincere regards,

Sipho M. Pityana

Chairman