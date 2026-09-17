AI platform to help beekeepers monitor hives, find customers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian beekeepers will soon be able to monitor their hives remotely, keep digital production records and connect directly with buyers through a new artificial intelligence-powered platform expected to be launched next year.

The platform, known as 'My Apiary', is being developed by Beegift Products & Services and is scheduled for launch by March 2027. It is designed as a digital 'one-stop centre' where beekeepers can manage their apiaries, access technical information, keep production records and find markets for honey and other bee products.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Beegift founder and chief executive officer Stephano Kileo said the platform would help farmers adopt smarter approaches to beekeeping.

“My Apiary will help beekeepers to practise smart beekeeping,” he said. According to Mr Kileo, the application will allow farmers to monitor their hives remotely, meaning they can track activities at their apiaries even when they are away from the field. The platform will also incorporate an AI function through which users can ask questions related to beekeeping and receive immediate responses.

The company expects the technology to make technical information more accessible to farmers while helping them keep better records of their operations. My Apiary will also include a marketplace designed to link sellers directly with buyers, potentially reducing reliance on middlemen.

Mr Kileo said Beegift planned to reach up to 2,500 beekeepers annually through consultations, capacity building and market linkages connecting farmers with processors and exporters.

The company currently operates 380 beehives and produces about 8,500 kilogrammes of honey annually. It also produces more than 760 kilogrammes of beeswax and over 300 kilogrammes of bee pollen per season. Beegift is targeting annual production of 20 tonnes of honey, 1,000 kilogrammes of bee pollen and more than four tonnes of beeswax as it expands its operations.

“We need every beekeeper to have access to produce quality honey and other bee products at very low cost in order to raise their income consistently through commercial beekeeping,” Mr Kileo said.

Since 2025, the company has trained and provided consultations to more than 700 farmers as part of its efforts to promote commercial beekeeping.

Its factory has the capacity to manufacture more than 350 beehives a month, while the company also conducts apiary surveys and establishment services free of charge. Farmers receive six months of free consultation and management support, according to Mr Kileo.

Beyond raw honey, Beegift has expanded into value-added bee products, including honey shower gel, propolis tincture, spiced honey, nut honey, royal gel and lip balms.

More than 75 percent of its products are sold on the domestic market.









through shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and offices.

The company also sells its products in Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda, with plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates and European markets.

Mr Kileo said the company was also working to increase the supply of beekeeping tools and equipment, with the aim of helping farmers reduce production costs and improve their incomes.