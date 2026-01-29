Azam’s football rights acquisition, local content reshape pay TV competition

Dar es Salaam. When Azam Media Limited sealed a 10-year television rights deal worth Sh225.6 billion with the Mainland Tanzania Premier League in 2021, the agreement was widely viewed as a bold commercial gamble.

Four years on, the deal is increasingly being seen as a strategic masterstroke that is reshaping the pay television market and intensifying competition among decoder operators.

At the time, much of the focus was on what the deal meant for domestic football. There was optimism that guaranteed broadcast revenues would enable clubs to professionalise, invest in players and infrastructure and ultimately raise the quality of the league.

Few, however, anticipated the profound impact the agreement would have on subscriber trends and the broader pay TV landscape.

Today, coupled with other popular local content such as boxing competitions, locally produced films and a steady stream of imported drama series, Azam Media’s sports-led strategy appears to be paying off.

Packaged through an aggressive and carefully calibrated marketing approach, Azam’s decoder platforms have emerged as the strongest performers in a market that is otherwise showing signs of strain.

An analysis of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Communications Statistics Report for the quarter ended December 2025 shows that the total number of active pay TV decoders declined by 8.5 percent during the period.

Active subscriptions fell from 2.3 million in the quarter ending September 2025 to about 2.1 million in the December quarter, reflecting the impact of economic pressures and shifting consumer priorities.

Despite the overall contraction, Azam Media has retained its position as the market leader and the best-performing operator.

The downturn has not been evenly distributed across the sub-sector. Four-year trends present a striking contrast between platforms anchored in local football content and those that do not.

TCRA data covering the period from December 2021 to December 2025 reveal that while the overall decoder market has softened, Azam has continued to post steady gains.

During the period, the total number of active decoders under Azam Media Limited—across both Digital Terrestrial Television (DDT) and Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms—increased from 812,183 to 1,429,857. This represents growth of more than 600,000 subscribers in four years.

In contrast, Multichoice Tanzania Limited (DStv), which largely depends on DDT services and international sports content, recorded a marginal decline. Its active decoders fell by 8,977, from 221,640 in December 2021 to 212,663 by December 2025.

The steepest contraction was registered by Star Media Limited. Its combined DDT and DTH subscriptions plunged by more than 1.6 million over the same period, dropping from 2,024,073 to just 399,021 active decoders.

Regionally, Dar es Salaam continues to dominate decoder penetration, accounting for 682,767 active subscriptions. It is followed by Mwanza with 175,738, Mbeya with 138,403 and Arusha with 129,913, according to the regulator’s report.

Industry analysts link the sustained growth of football-carrying platforms to the launch of the NBC Premier League in the 2020/2021 season. The period marked a turning point for local top-flight football, characterised by increased commercialisation, improved organisation and wider broadcast reach.

Telecommunications expert Dr Moses Ismail of the University of Dar es Salaam says the data point to a clear shift in consumer preferences.

“One local broadcaster has deliberately focused on domestic content and modern technology, while also offering more affordable pricing. That combination has been very effective in attracting and retaining customers,” he said.

Dr Ismail noted that for subscriber numbers to recover across the sector, broadcasters will need to invest in high-quality, locally relevant content that reflects changing audience tastes. He cited the growing popularity of Kiswahili drama series as an example of programming that resonates strongly with viewers.

“I used to subscribe to another Pay TV company but I later switched. Instead of paying for another decoder at home, I can watch international football in entertainment venues. Operators must think more carefully about market-driven demand,” he said.

On Star Media’s sharp decline, Dr Ismail said the outcome was largely inevitable due to outdated technology. He observed that continued reliance on antenna-based systems often results in poor signal reception.

“They need to rethink their strategy and recognise the importance of investing in both technology and compelling content if they want to remain competitive,” he added.

For its part, the regulator says the latest figures reflect both challenges and resilience within the communications sector. TCRA director general Dr Jabir Bakari said the statistics underscore a strong momentum towards a more connected and digitally empowered Tanzania, even amid market pressures.

“The objective of releasing these reports is to provide service providers with a clear picture of where they stand and what they need to do to remain competitive, while also offering potential investors insight into areas with growth potential,” Dr Bakari said.

He added that the authority remains committed to creating an enabling regulatory environment that supports infrastructure investment, innovation and sustainable growth, in line with national development priorities.

Azam Media Limited attributes its continued commercial growth to a combination of content strategy, infrastructure investment and customer support.

The company’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, Ms Christina Koroso, told The Citizen that a strong and experienced team has played a central role in distributing quality content to Tanzanians across all market segments.

She said the company has made significant improvements to its distribution infrastructure, investing heavily in delivery systems to reach customers nationwide. “We work with more than 250 partners across the country, ensuring our products are available in every corner,” she said.

Ms Koroso added that Azam Media operates over 40 customer service centres nationwide, providing round-the-clock support to resolve customer issues promptly. She further noted that sponsorship of the Premier League and various sports clubs has boosted the appeal of domestic football, strengthened national pride and expanded viewership.