Shabiby: Graft is rampant in Tanzania than admitted

Dodoma. Gairo legislator Ahmed Shabiby (CCM) has told Parliament that corruption remains rampant in Tanzania, arguing that the scale of graft is far greater than many are willing to admit.

Mr Shabiby made these remarks while contributing to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s speech delivered during the inauguration of Parliament on November 14, 2025.

In her address, President Samia emphasised the need for a government built on accountability and a service-oriented culture to enhance citizens’ welfare.

“There are many corrupt people, and some of them are very powerful. People are building houses every day, and others even go as far as putting their names on those houses. Don’t you see this, or do you want someone else to say it? The public can see what is happening,” Mr Shabiby told the House.

He raised questions about the effectiveness of institutions responsible for enforcing ethics and accountability, arguing that corruption often occurs openly with minimal repercussions.

“Where are the ethics enforcers? They target us MPs, who do not handle government funds, while leaving ministers—those who actually manage public money—untouched. Everyone is now vying for those positions, and I’m stating this openly,” he said.

Mr Shabiby also dismissed the notion that ordinary citizens are unaware of corruption, saying many Tanzanians are educated and observant.

“Our people are not foolish. You can find a boda boda rider with a GPA of 5, while in the same subject, there’s an employee with a GPA of 3 sending that rider to buy nails for him,” he noted, prompting laughter in the House.

According to him, Tanzania has no shortage of educated citizens, ranging from degree holders to diploma and primary school graduates, who understand basic issues and can see how corruption is eroding the country.

He further criticised the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) law, saying it lacks the strength needed to deal decisively with what he described as “dangerous individuals”.

“The law must be given teeth so that it becomes a real tool for dealing with corruption,” he said.

Mr Shabiby also accused some MPs of failing to speak the truth in Parliament, arguing that such silence does not help the President. He said he had chosen to be honest and would not engage in hypocrisy on matters he believes in.

Calls for tougher action

Other MPs echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to intensify the fight against corruption. Ushetu MP (CCM) Emmanuel Cherehani called on the government to act decisively, referring to Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba’s earlier pledge to unleash a “fyekeo” (clean-up operation).

“Honourable Prime Minister, I heard you say you will come with a slasher. I ask that it be implemented against the lazy and those who do not wish this country well, and that there be no delays,” Mr Cherehani said.

He added that, if necessary, the crackdown should begin with public servants who might obstruct the implementation of universal health insurance, warning that delays were likely if firm action was not taken.

Kigoma North MP (ACT-Wazalendo) Kiza Mayeye urged leaders entrusted with public office to prioritise national interests over personal gain.

He said his party upholds a strong culture of accountability, insisting that leaders must stand firm in their positions and fulfil their responsibilities to citizens.

Mbulu Rural MP (CCM) Dr Emmanuel Nuwas, however, urged restraint, saying it was important for the public to wait for findings from a commission established by President Samia.

“Once the commission releases its report, it will open the door for MPs to speak more freely, and that will be in the best interests of the country,” Dr Nuwas said.

Outside Parliament, boda boda riders echoed Mr Shabiby’s remarks. Mr Ayub Leon, secretary of Boda Boda Riders at Kisasa Station No. 6 in Dodoma, said many riders are educated and understand what is happening in the country.

“What Mr Shabiby said is true. I hold a diploma in Public Administration from the Local Government Training Institute. At our station, we also have a teacher with a degree and a planning officer. We are aware of many things,” Mr Leon said.

He urged the government to scrutinise people’s incomes against their lifestyles, arguing that such an approach would expose widespread corruption and extravagant spending.

Prime Minister’s warning

Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has repeatedly warned that the government will not tolerate corruption or negligence. He first issued the warning on November 13, 2025, shortly after being endorsed by Parliament with 369 votes out of 371.

“I send a message to corrupt and lazy public servants: I am coming with a slasher and a rake. The government will not tolerate negligence, corruption or abuse of power. Those people should brace themselves,” Dr Nchemba said.

He reiterated the warning on December 11, 2025, while addressing staff of the Secretariat of Ethics for Public Leaders, directing leaders to declare their assets. “An asset declaration census is coming. We must accept that this country needs leaders who serve with integrity and fairness,” he said.

Water concerns

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Zungu urged the government to review water systems in Dar es Salaam, saying residents are often billed heavily despite frequent supply disruptions.

Responding, Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso said the government has allocated Sh1.8 billion to improve rural water projects. He said 1,575 villages have been reached through 878 projects, while more than 200 urban water projects are ongoing.