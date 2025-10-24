Bank of Tanzania boosts forex market liquidity with $15 million injection

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has intervened in the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), selling $15 million in an effort to enhance liquidity in the domestic forex market.

According to a public notice issued by the central bank on October 24, 2025 the intervention was carried out under the Foreign Exchange Intervention Policy of 2023.

The funds were sold through an auction at a weighted average exchange rate of Sh2,471.73 to $1.

The primary objective of the intervention, the BoT said, was to provide liquidity and stabilise conditions within the interbank foreign exchange market.

Data from the auction shows that the $15 million offer received an overwhelming interest from market participants, with 26 commercial banks tendering bids worth $34.75 million.

At the end of the auction, the BoT accepted bids from 14 commercial banks, valued at a total of $15 million.

The highest bid rate recorded was Sh2,472 per dollar, while the lowest accepted bid rate was Sh2,470. The lowest overall bid stood at Sh2,466.

The central bank has in recent months maintained a steady presence in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility and ensure sufficient dollar liquidity to support the economy.