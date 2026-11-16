Betting on addiction: How tipsters make fortunes from desperate young gamblers









Dar es Salaam. Betting is no longer just about choosing a team, studying odds and hoping for a win as a growing number of punters are now relying on tipsters to make those decisions for them, creating a new business around selling predictions while exposing followers to the risk of financial losses.

Previously, punters had to follow sporting events, assess teams and understand betting odds before preparing their own slips.

Today, some rely almost entirely on recommendations from tipsters, including people with little knowledge of the sports on which they are placing their money.

The shift has created an income-generating opportunity for young people who use their sports knowledge and online influence to attract followers.

However, it has also introduced a different risk. When people trust someone else's predictions, they may lose money on decisions they have not independently assessed.

Speaking to The Citizen, one of the tipsters Deo Abel, popularly known as Deo Tips, said punters needed to understand that betting remained a game of chance, regardless of a tipster's experience.

"Even we do not know everything. Sometimes we get predictions right, and sometimes we get them wrong. Winning does not mean we know how to predict everything or that we cannot lose," he said.

Mr Abel said the difference between responsible tipsters and those seeking to exploit followers should lie in the quality of their analysis and their willingness to acknowledge the risks involved.

"Analysis, discipline and responsible betting are essential. The goal is not to make someone dependent on a tipster but to provide information that can help them make better decisions," he said.

However, maintaining that relationship is not always easy. Mr Abel said some followers expected tipsters to deliver winning predictions consistently, putting pressure on those operating in a business where outcomes cannot be guaranteed.

"People believe a tipster should win every day. If you share 10 betting slips and lose one, many will forget the nine that were successful and judge you based on the one you lost," he said.

Such expectations can encourage some operators to showcase successful betting slips while concealing unsuccessful ones, making it difficult for followers to assess their actual performance.

Another tipster Bernard Malima, known in the tipster community as Dragon, said punters needed to be particularly careful about the people they trusted with their betting decisions.

He explained that predictions were based on studying records and the performance of sporting competitions, rather than having certainty about the final results.

"What we do is study records and follow how different leagues are performing. From there, we make predictions about possible results, but that does not guarantee a win," he said.

Mr Malima identified the selective presentation of winning slips as a warning sign, saying followers should avoid tipsters who never acknowledge their losses.

The issue also exposes a potential imbalance in the business model.

Tipsters who charge subscription fees can continue receiving payments even when their recommendations fail, while followers bear the direct cost of unsuccessful bets.

This makes transparency important in determining whether the service being sold offers genuine analysis or simply sells expectations of easy money.

For Joseph Shirima, another tipster, responsible betting should also involve helping followers understand their financial limits rather than encouraging them to stake more money.

He advised punters against using money intended for essential expenses, including rent, school fees, food and business operations.

"Set aside an amount that, even if you lose all of it today, will not affect your life, peace of mind or family," he said.

Mr Shirima also urged punters who make profits to withdraw their winnings instead of continuing to gamble in pursuit of bigger returns.

"The desire to win more is what makes people return all their money to betting companies," he said.

According to a punter, Fatina Jumanne, the growing popularity of tipsters was drawing more young people into betting, including those who previously had little understanding of the activity.

She attributed the trend partly to the desire for quick money, warning that some followers were paying for betting combinations without understanding the risks involved.

"There is a growing number of young people who want quick money without properly understanding betting. This is hurting many young people who end up paying money to buy betting slips," she said.

Ms Jumanne added that some tipsters appeared more interested in gaining popularity than demonstrating the value of their analysis and reminding followers that betting should be treated as entertainment.