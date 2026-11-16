Dar City ready for BAL Elite 16 challenge in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian basketball champions Dar City will leave the country on November 21 for Nairobi, Kenya, as they step up preparations for the decisive 2027 Road to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) East Division Elite 16.

The Nairobi tournament, scheduled for November 23 to 29, will bring together eight clubs competing for five places in the 2027 BAL regular season, with Dar City seeking another opportunity to represent Tanzania in Africa's premier professional basketball competition. Dar City coach Mohamed Mbwana said the team was ready for the challenge and that the squad had been strengthened ahead of the demanding continental assignment. We know that the Elite 16 will not be easy because every team going there has the same ambition of qualifying for the BAL regular season,” Mbwana said.

“We have prepared well and strengthened our squad with experienced players. Our focus now is to go to Kenya, compete in every game and fight for another place in the BAL.” The Tanzanian champions have been drawn in Group B alongside Botswana's Dolphins, Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers and Mozambique's Ferroviário da Beira.

The club have strengthened their roster with Senegalese point guard Jean-Jacques Boissy and American forward Tyler Bey, while Ivorian shooting guard Nisre Zouzoua has also been retained.

Boissy brings considerable experience to the squad, having been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 BAL season after helping Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli win the title.

The Senegalese international has also played for Rwanda Energy Group and featured in the NBA G League with the Windy City Bulls.

Bey joins from Rwanda's RSSB Tigers and is expected to add strength and versatility to Dar City's frontcourt, while Zouzoua's familiarity with the team and experience in African basketball could prove important during the qualifying campaign. Mbwana said the new additions would give the team more options as they prepare to face some of the strongest clubs from the region.

“Our objective is to represent Tanzania well and qualify. We respect every opponent, but we are also confident in the quality of our team and the preparations we have made,” he said.

Dar City will draw confidence from their maiden BAL campaign in 2026, when they reached the quarter-finals before their journey ended against Angola's Petro de Luanda.

That campaign marked a significant moment for Tanzanian basketball and demonstrated the country's growing competitiveness at continental club level.

However, the Nairobi assignment presents another major test, with Dolphins, Namuwongo Blazers and Ferroviário da Beira all carrying ambitions of reaching the BAL regular season.

The Elite 16 will see five clubs qualify for the 2027 BAL regular season, joining seven teams that have already secured their places.

For Dar City, the immediate task is to successfully negotiate Group B before targeting another place among Africa's basketball elite.