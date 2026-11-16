Tanzania is facing pressure to increase education funding









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania faces renewed pressure to increase education funding, improve financial accountability and ensure resources reach underserved schools following the adoption of 13 action points by African education stakeholders seeking sustainable financing for the sector.

The resolutions, adopted at the Sixth International Quality Education Conference (IQEC 2026) in Dar es Salaam, come at a critical time for Tanzania as it implements curriculum reforms, expands skills-based education and prepares for an unprecedented increase in secondary school enrolment in 2028.

The three-day conference, held from November 11 to 13 under the theme Beyond Aid: Owning Our Future through Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainable National Resilience, brought together 510 participants from nine countries. Reading the outcome statement, Tanzania Education Network (TEN/MET) National Coordinator, Ms Martha Makala, said declining traditional development assistance required African countries to rethink how they finance education.

“It requires a change of mindset from dependency to self-reliance, innovative resource mobilisation and management strategies, reforms in public financial management and stronger partnerships anchored in national ownership and sustainable public financing,” she said.

For Tanzania, the call carries particular significance given the growing demands on public resources.

The country’s 2026/27 national budget stands at approximately Sh62.33 trillion, with 74.2 percent expected from domestic sources. The ministry of Education, Science and Technology has been allocated approximately Sh2.394 trillion.

However, the challenge extends beyond raising money to ensuring that existing resources are sufficient, properly allocated and spent effectively. The World Bank’s February 2026 Tanzania Economic Update highlights concerns about relatively low public investment in education, large class sizes and uneven teacher distribution.

One of the most urgent tests will be the 2028 double cohort, when pupils completing Standard Six under the revised curriculum and those completing Standard Seven under the existing system are expected to join Form One simultaneously.

Government estimates indicate that 3,021,177 learners will require secondary school places, with approximately Sh1.77 trillion needed for classrooms, laboratories, sanitation facilities, teachers, books and other operational requirements.

The Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has stressed that increasing allocations must go hand in hand with effective spending.

“Every shilling committed to education should contribute to better teaching, stronger learning outcomes and fairer opportunities,” he said during the conference’s opening.

The resolutions therefore call on governments to develop cost national financing plans, strengthen domestic revenue collection, address tax revenue leakages and integrate effective donor-supported programmes into national budgets rather than relying on unpredictable external funding.

They also urge governments to establish transparent partnerships with businesses, financial institutions, alumni and diaspora communities, while ensuring private contributions complement rather than replace public financing.

For Tanzania, this means broadening the financing base while protecting education as a public responsibility.

Accountability is another central issue. The stakeholders want governments to publish accessible information on education budgets, expenditure and results, strengthen procurement systems and ensure funds reach schools on time.

They have also called on parliamentarians, civil society organisations, communities and the media to independently monitor education investments.

The implications extend to equity. The resolutions urge dedicated funding for girls, learners with disabilities and children in marginalised communities, alongside investment in climate-resilient schools, digital infrastructure, teacher development and responsible artificial intelligence.

They further call for stronger links between education institutions and employers to expand practical training, technical and vocational skills, mentorship and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people.

Speaking on behalf of the Education Minister, at the conference’s closing, Education Commissioner, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, said the government viewed education as a strategic investment rather than merely a social service.

“Every shilling allocated to education must benefit students, teachers and educational institutions,” he said, underscoring the need for efficiency, transparency and accountability.

The government also identified domestic revenue mobilisation, equitable access, relevant skills development and stronger partnerships as priorities.