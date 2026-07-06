Building agency seeks investors for 38 public land projects under PPPs

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Buildings Agency (TBA) has invited local and international investors to express interest in developing 38 government-owned land parcels across the country under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

In a Request for Expression of Interest, TBA said the projects span 20 regions and cover residential, commercial, mixed-use, logistics and hospitality developments.

The agency said it is seeking qualified investors with the financial and technical capacity to partner in developing the properties.

The move follows amendments to TBA’s establishment order in August 2023, which expanded its mandate to include commercial real estate development.

TBA was established under the Executive Agencies Act of 1997 to manage government real estate, provide consultancy services, and undertake construction and maintenance of public buildings.

Among the flagship sites is a 630-acre parcel in Nzuguni, Dodoma, earmarked for mixed-use development. Other locations are in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Morogoro, Kigoma, Geita and other regions.

Planned developments include housing estates, commercial buildings, hotels and logistics hubs.

In Dar es Salaam, the listed properties include areas in Masaki’s Canadian Village, Oysterbay, Magomeni Kota and Pugu Road in Ilala.

Other projects include a logistics hub in Tanga’s Kana area, residential estates in Kigoma and Tabora, and mixed-use developments in Geita, Simiyu and Shinyanga.

TBA said the projects will be implemented through PPP arrangements, allowing private investors to finance, develop and operate the developments under agreed terms.

The agency said the initiative is aimed at unlocking value from government land, attracting private capital and supporting urban development and job creation.