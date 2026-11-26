Mwanza. An official investigation found that human error linked to the captain's experience, competence, and understanding of modern navigation systems caused the MV New Mwanza to strike Bismarck Rock on Lake Victoria, prompting the government to order his suspension.

The vessel, which was carrying transport sector stakeholders when the accident occurred on November 18, has been declared free of major structural damage and critical technical failures.

However, it will remain out of service until repairs are completed and the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) is satisfied with its safety.

Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa announced the findings on Thursday, November 26, saying investigations had established that the accident was not caused by a technical failure in the vessel's main operating systems.

The Government has directed the Tanzania Shipping Company (TASHICO) to suspend the captain from operating the vessel, undergo further professional training and ensure that only suitably qualified and competent personnel are assigned to operate it.

"If you are a captain and you have the ability, what did you do? What negligence occurred? Why did you fail to perform your responsibilities? A captain knows what to do when an emergency occurs; it is part of his professional training," Prof Mbarawa said.

Tasac director general Mr Mohamed Salum said the captain held a Class A qualification, which is a high level of professional certification in ship operations, but needed further professional development.

He said the captain would be required to undertake additional training during his suspension and submit a certificate of completion as one of the conditions for lifting the suspension.

Tasac will also assess the competence of other crew members, including sailors and engine-room personnel, before the vessel is cleared to resume operations.

Mr Salum said the authority would oversee the repairs, inspections and operational tests, as well as verify that the vessel's crew had the necessary skills and training.

TASHICO director Mr Eric Hamissi said the company had assigned the captain because he met the required qualifications and had already commanded the vessel on seven trips to Bukoba, accompanied by his assistants.

He said Tasac had also certified the captain, maintaining that the incident was due to human error rather than a lack of professional qualifications.

Mr Hamissi said the company would ensure that the vessel was operated by personnel with the necessary experience and competence.

He added that the vessel was insured and that insurance company experts had already visited the site to assess the damage. The repair costs would be established after the assessment.

The findings provide a new development in the November 18 incident, when the passenger vessel struck a rock while on Lake Victoria during a tour involving transport sector stakeholders in Mwanza.

Preliminary accounts at the time indicated that the vessel was at risk of colliding with a passenger ferry travelling from Sengerema, whose captain reportedly reversed to avoid a direct collision, leaving the MV Mwanza to strike a rock instead.

Six areas examined

Prof Mbarawa said the investigation followed International Maritime Organisation (IMO) procedures for investigating marine accidents and examined six key areas to establish both the cause of the incident and the vessel's condition.

These included navigation and route planning, the use of navigation equipment, steering systems, engines and machinery, internal communication, crew competence and the vessel's structural condition.

Investigators assessed the planned route, vessel speed, direction, water depth and the presence of rocks or other obstacles along the route.

They also examined the use of GPS, radar, nautical charts and depth-measuring equipment, alongside decisions made by the captain during the incident.

The steering system, including hydraulic equipment, autopilot, manual steering and emergency controls, was also inspected to establish whether any failure had affected the vessel's ability to change direction.

"Experts examined the machinery and engine systems, including the main engines, gearbox, propellers, propeller shaft and electrical systems. They also assessed speed and engine power controls, as well as communication between the captain's bridge and the engine room," Prof Mbarawa said.

Investigators further examined internal communication between the bridge and engine room, including instructions issued, how they were received and implemented, and whether delays or communication failures occurred.

The assessment of human performance covered the qualifications, licences, certificates, experience and training of the captain, engineers and other crew members, as well as their understanding of modern vessel operating systems and coordination during emergencies.

Vessel declared structurally safe

Despite the findings on human error, the investigation established that the vessel had not sustained major damage affecting its structural integrity, manoeuvrability or main operating systems.

Prof Mbarawa said the vessel's bow was designed with a watertight collision bulkhead, a protective structure intended to prevent water from spreading into other compartments following a collision.

The inspection also established that the vessel's bottom had not touched the lakebed, while its engines, steering systems and other critical machinery remained functional.

However, the damaged front section must be repaired before the vessel can return to passenger operations.

TASHICO has been directed to undertake the repairs under close Tasac supervision, after which technical tests will be conducted to establish whether the vessel meets the required safety standards.

Three conditions before resumption

Prof Mbarawa said the vessel would only return to service after Tasac was satisfied in three areas: the structural integrity, manoeuvrability and overall safety of the vessel; the performance of its operating systems; and the competence, experience and preparedness of the captain and other crew members.

The Government has also ordered specialised training for captains and other employees on modern navigation systems, improved communication between the captain's bridge and engine room, clearer allocation of crew responsibilities and stronger emergency preparedness procedures.