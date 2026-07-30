CRDB posts Sh417 billion half-year profit as assets top Sh26 trillion

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has reported a strong start to 2026, with profit after tax rising by 20.3 percent to Sh417 billion in the first six months of the year, reinforcing its position as Tanzania's most profitable financial institution.

The lender also recorded robust balance sheet growth, with total assets increasing by 34 percent to Sh26.4 trillion, further cementing its status as the country's largest bank by assets.

The performance was driven by growth across the bank's core businesses, supported by higher customer activity, increased lending and continued investment in digital banking.

Customer deposits rose by 37 percent to Sh18.8 trillion, while net loans expanded by 38 percent to Sh16.9 trillion, strengthening the bank's capacity to finance businesses and productive sectors of the economy.

Group chief executive officer and managing director, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the results reflected the successful execution of the bank's strategy, continued investment in digital innovation and growing customer confidence across its markets.

"Our performance reflects balanced and diversified growth across the business. Interest income increased by more than 30 percent to Sh1.18 trillion, while non-interest income rose to Sh401 billion, driven by higher transaction volumes, continued growth in fees and commissions and increasing adoption of our digital banking solutions," he said. Dr Nsekela said the bank continued to strengthen its regional footprint through operations in Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by CRDB Insurance, the CRDB Foundation and its representative office in the United Arab Emirates.

He said continued investment in digital platforms and payment solutions was accelerating financial inclusion and improving customer experience across the group's markets.

"As our balance sheet expands, so does our capacity to finance businesses, empower entrepreneurs, support farmers, facilitate trade and invest in innovations that improve people's lives," he said. Board chairperson Prof Neema Mori said the results reflected the bank's commitment to sustainable growth through sound governance, prudent oversight and disciplined execution of its long-term strategy.

"Our results demonstrate the quality of the Group's earnings as much as their scale. Strong balance sheet growth, prudent risk management and disciplined cost optimisation have enabled us to deliver sustainable profitability while maintaining resilient capital and liquidity positions," she said.

Group chief financial officer Fredrick Nshekanabo said the bank's performance was underpinned by disciplined balance sheet management, prudent risk practices and operational efficiency.

He said the group maintained a return on equity of 29.1 percent, while its cost-to-income ratio improved to 43.2 percent. The non-performing loan ratio remained low at 2.3 percent despite significant growth in lending.