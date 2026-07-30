Rise of student entrepreneurs puts parents in dilemma





Dar es Salaam. The growing interest among young people to become entrepreneurs has sparked a debate among parents, educators and students over whether starting businesses while studying prepares them for the future or distracts them from their academic goals.

Across schools and universities, students are increasingly using technology, social media and small investments to launch businesses while continuing with their studies.

However, while some parents view the trend as an opportunity for young people to gain experience and independence, others

A parent of two, Asha Mussa, said adding business responsibilities could make it difficult for students to maintain focus on their studies.

“Students spend much of their time dealing with assignments, examinations and academic expectations. Introducing business at this stage may divide their attention and make it difficult for them to give their studies the focus they deserve,” she said. Beyond academic performance, Ms Mussa said the daily demands of running a business could expose students to pressures they may not be prepared to handle.

“Entrepreneurship is important, but there is a right time for everything. A child who is still studying needs guidance to ensure that business does not become a reason for poor performance,” she said.

Similar concerns emerged among parents as smartphones increasingly become both learning tools and business platforms, making it difficult to separate school activities from commercial activities.

Steven Moses, a father of one, said some parents struggle to know whether their children are using their phones for education or managing businesses.

“My daughter tells me she is checking school materials, but a few minutes later I hear her discussing orders and deliveries with customers,” he said.

However, not all parents view student entrepreneurship as a threat to education. Some believe that when properly guided, business activities can complement learning and prepare young people for the future.

Peter Mathias, a parent in Dar es Salaam, said allowing children to explore business while under parental supervision can help them develop important life skills.

“I would rather my child learn how to earn money responsibly while I am still around to guide him. Entrepreneurship can teach discipline, budgeting and hard work,” he said.

For Rose John, a mother of two, the changing economic environment means young people need skills beyond academic qualifications.

“Times have changed. A degree alone is no longer enough. If my daughter can study and run a small business at the same time, I see that as an advantage,” she said.

The differing views among parents have also extended to education stakeholders, who argue that the discussion should focus on finding a balance rather than choosing one path over the other.

Education analyst Jason Nathael said entrepreneurship and education should not be treated as competing priorities.

“The question is not whether students should become entrepreneurs, but whether their businesses support or undermine their education,” he said. He added that small businesses can help students develop financial literacy, creativity and resilience, especially in an economy where young people face increasing pressure to create their own opportunities.

The debate is also being experienced directly by students who are trying to balance classroom responsibilities with business ambitions.

Founder of Kiss Me Later lip gloss and university student, Gladness Mungo, said she understands her parents’ concerns but believes entrepreneurship is helping her gain valuable experience.

“My father wants me to wait until I graduate. I understand his fear, but I also want to build something while I am still studying,” she said.

For form four student Rehema Joseph, entrepreneurship started as a simple holiday activity before becoming a small source of income.

“I started making and selling beaded bracelets during school holidays, and now some of my classmates and neighbours buy from me,” she said.

Ms Joseph said she manages the business carefully by prioritising schoolwork, especially during examination periods.

“I know education comes first, but I also believe I can learn business while I am still a student. The experience is preparing me for the future,” she said.

As more students explore entrepreneurship, University lecturers believe the role of parents and schools should be to provide guidance rather than completely discourage young people from trying.

Nurudin Shamte said entrepreneurship gives young people valuable skills but requires proper support to ensure it does not affect their education.

“Entrepreneurship is not only about making money; it teaches young people problem-solving, creativity and responsibility. However, students need balance because education remains the foundation for their long-term success,” he said.

Mr Shamte further added that the future may require young people to have both academic knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.