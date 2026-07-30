What CCM reshuffle signals ahead of 2027 internal polls





Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s decision to reshuffle its national secretariat and approve a roadmap for its 2027 internal elections has been interpreted by political analysts as a strategic move to strengthen the party's organisational structures and prepare for a major internal political exercise.

It also suggests that the party was looking ahead to what could potentially work in its favour in the 2030 General Elections when the incumbent President will be barred from running again, analysts say.

The changes, announced in Zanzibar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, come as CCM begins laying the groundwork for internal elections that will determine leadership at various levels, from grassroots party branches to the national leadership.

The reshuffle was announced by CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training Kenan Kihongosi after meetings of the party's Secretariat, Central Committee and NEC.

Mr Kihongosi said the NEC had approved changes to the national secretariat, including the appointment of new deputy secretaries-general and heads of key departments.

Former Tabora Regional Commissioner Agrey Mwanri was appointed Deputy Secretary-General for CCM Mainland, replacing John Mongela.

For CCM Zanzibar, Abdi Mahmoud Abdi was appointed Deputy Secretary-General. Mr Abdi previously served as Deputy Secretary-General of the CCM Youth Wing (UVCCM) in Zanzibar.

The party also appointed Tabora Regional Commissioner Paul Chacha as head of the Organisation Department, replacing Issa Usigavu.

Jamal Kassim was appointed head of the Economic Department, replacing Radhia Burhani, who was recently appointed a district commissioner in Zanzibar.

Mr Kihongosi said other members of the secretariat would continue serving in their positions, including CCM Secretary-General Asha-Rose Migiro, Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training Kenan Kihongosi and Women's Wing (UWT) Secretary Rabia Hamid.

Political analysts said the appointments come at a critical time because internal elections are among the most important processes within CCM, given the party's extensive organisational structure across the country.

Unlike general elections, where political parties compete for national leadership, internal elections determine the people who control party structures and influence decision-making at branch, ward, district, regional and national levels.

A political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, said the changes reflected a deliberate attempt by CCM to strengthen its administrative capacity ahead of the 2027 internal elections with an eye on 2030. "One of CCM's defining characteristics has been its structured approach to leadership succession. The party rarely makes abrupt organisational decisions. By announcing these changes well ahead of the 2027 internal elections, CCM appears to be creating an orderly and level playing field for internal competition while positioning itself for the 2030 General Election," Dr Kyauke said.

"These are strategic appointments rather than routine replacements. The party appears to be placing experienced administrators in positions that will be central to coordinating its structures ahead of the 2027 internal elections," he said.

Dr Kyauke said the appointment of leaders with backgrounds in regional administration suggested that CCM was seeking officials with experience in managing large systems, resolving disputes and coordinating activities across different levels.

"Internal elections within CCM involve thousands of party structures across the country. Such a process requires leaders with administrative experience and the ability to coordinate different levels of the organisation," he said.

He said the approval of an election roadmap more than a year before the polls demonstrated the party's intention to avoid rushed preparations.

"Having an early roadmap gives party members clarity about the process and timelines. It also allows the secretariat sufficient time to supervise preparations and address organisational challenges that may arise before the elections," Dr Kyauke said.

He added that the changes should not only be viewed as replacing outgoing officials but as part of broader institutional planning aimed at improving the party's ability to manage internal competition.

Another political analyst, Mr Salbinus David of the University of Dar es Salaam, said the reshuffle should also be understood within the wider context of leadership renewal in the ruling party.

"Internal elections are not merely about filling party positions. They shape the party's future leadership and determine those who will oversee mobilisation and organisation across the country," he said.

Mr David said the Organisation Department would attract particular attention because of its responsibility for managing party structures, membership issues and preparations for internal elections.

"The appointment of a new head of organisation is particularly significant because the department ensures that party structures remain active and prepared. Whoever occupies that office plays a major role in coordinating internal elections," he said.

He said the performance of the newly appointed leaders would likely be closely monitored because they would be responsible for implementing decisions approved by the NEC and ensuring the party remains organised ahead of the polls.

Open University of Tanzania lecturer Dr Revocatus Kabobe said the combination of leadership changes, election guidelines and the approval of the Gender and Inclusion Policy showed CCM's attempt to strengthen both administrative and governance systems.

"The roadmap provides certainty for party members and allows preparations to begin early. At the same time, it gives the new secretariat enough time to understand its responsibilities before the elections," he said.

Dr Kabobe said early planning could help reduce uncertainty among party members and provide a clear framework for those seeking leadership positions.

He added that the Gender and Inclusion Policy would also be significant during the election preparations because it establishes principles for wider participation in party leadership.

"The policy reinforces the party's commitment to broadening participation by women, young people and persons with disabilities. As preparations for internal elections continue, those principles are likely to influence discussions on representation and leadership opportunities," he said.

During the briefing, Mr Kihongosi said the NEC had approved the timetable and guidelines for CCM's internal elections and those of its affiliated organisations, which are expected to take place in 2027.

"We want democratic, free and respectful elections, as CCM has always demonstrated its ability to manage its internal elections in an environment of peace, unity, love and solidarity," he said.

The NEC also discussed the implementation of CCM's 2025–2030 election manifesto by both the Union and Zanzibar governments. Mr Kihongosi said the party was satisfied with progress made in sectors including health, education, water, roads and energy, adding that the government remained committed to fulfilling promises made to Tanzanians.

He also congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is CCM national chairperson, for what he described as effective leadership focused on improving people's lives.

The party also praised Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for development initiatives in the Isles, particularly in infrastructure.

Mr Kihongosi urged Tanzanians to continue supporting CCM, saying the party remained committed to development through its policies and programmes.