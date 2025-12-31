Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel completes room upgrade

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel has completed a major upgrade of its guest room inventory following the full refurbishment of its North Wing, a move aimed at enhancing accommodation standards and the overall guest experience.

The newly refurbished wing introduces guest rooms and suites designed to offer greater comfort and value to discerning travellers.

According to the hotel, the upgrade features light and refreshing interiors, user-friendly lighting and temperature controls, upgraded smart televisions and modern en-suite bathrooms fitted with walk-in rain showers.

The hotel said the enhanced rooms, together with its existing world-class dining and leisure facilities, further strengthen its position as a leading premium property in Dar es Salaam.

Located in the heart of the city, the hotel said guests travelling for business or leisure can expect the signature Serena hospitality alongside an improved accommodation experience.

Commenting on the development, the hotel’s acting general manager, Charles Mbuya, said the completed refurbishment reflects a strategic investment in guest satisfaction and long-term quality.

“Our commitment is to provide an exceptional guest experience, and this investment in a significant portion of our room inventory directly reflects that commitment,” Mr Mbuya said.

He added that the hotel will begin Phase Two of its refurbishment programme in January, during which the South Wing will be upgraded to the same interior and decorative standards as the North Wing.

Phase Two will also include the introduction of a new Maisha Spa, featuring expanded facilities and services for women, aimed at delivering a wellness experience unmatched in the city.

Mr Mbuya said the planned works will be carried out in a manner that will not disrupt or interfere with the current guest experience.

To mark the completion of the North Wing refurbishment, the hotel has rolled out a limited-time promotional offer, with single rooms priced at $159 and double rooms at $199.