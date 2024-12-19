Tanzania’s Amsons takes first Sh162.16 billion stake in Bamburi

Tanzanian conglomerate Amsons Group on Tuesday, December 17, took possession of the first batch of Bamburi Cement shares worth Sh162.16 billion, as it pushes for a full buyout of the Nairobi bourse-listed company.

The Bamburi counter saw 137.06 million shares—equivalent to 38 percent of the company’s 362.9 million issued shares—change hands at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in block trades that were priced at Sh1,184.33 each.

The cement firm accounted for 95 percent of the NSE’s total traded turnover of Sh170.91 billion, and 78 percent of the 174.6 million shares that changed hands during the day’s session.

“It was a series of block trades distributed from several stockbrokers as sellers and terminating at KCB Investment Bank, as the buying agent. We also saw a number of foreign investors in the action,” said a trader at an investment bank.

KCB Investment Bank is Amsons’ transaction adviser and lead acceptance agent in the Bamburi takeover deal.

In its offer document, Amsons had said it would begin the transfer of stock from Bamburi shareholders who accepted its bid within 14 days of the offer becoming unconditional, with payment for these shares being done within this period as well.

Amsons is controlled by Tanzanian businessman Edhah Abdallah Munif, with other members of his family holding minority stakes in the conglomerate’s subsidiaries.

Amsons has diverse interests in the cement, fuel, and transport sectors and reported a turnover of Sh180 billion and total assets of Sh146 billion in 2023.

The group announced its offer to buy out Bamburi in July at Sh1,184.33 per share, but Kenyan company Savannah Clinker made a counteroffer of Sh1,276.15 per share on August 27, before raising it to Sh1,396.52 in October.

Savannah, however, withdrew its bid at the last minute on December 4, days after its chairman Benson Ndeta was arrested and later released over alleged fraud, giving the Tanzanian firm a clear run at Bamburi.

Mr Ndeta was accused of fraudulently obtaining a $35 million (approximately Sh4.5 billion) loan from Absa Bank Kenya eight years ago.

Following his release, he accused the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and unnamed detractors in the government of contributing to his exit from the Bamburi bid.

He said that the arrest had caused his financial backer—US-based infrastructure financier Global Infrastructure Finance & Development Authority (Gifda)—to seek additional due diligence on Savannah, but the CMA declined a request to extend the offer period by 60 days to accommodate the Gifda request.

Both the Savannah and Amsons offers were open until December 5, 2024.

Shareholders who had committed their shares to Savannah were therefore required to tender them afresh to Amsons, otherwise they would be deemed to have declined to sell.

Bamburi’s top 10 shareholders accounted for 91.52 percent of the company’s 362.9 million issued shares as per the latest filings dated October 15, meaning that some of them participated in yesterday’s block transfers.

The company’s largest shareholder is Swiss firm Holcim with a 58.6 percent stake held in two equal installments via its subsidiaries Fincem and Kencem.

The second-largest stake of 15.68 percent is held by an unnamed investor through a nominee account at Standard Chartered Bank, followed by businessman Baloobhai Patel with a stake of 11.12 percent, held through his investment vehicle Aksaya Investment Holding Limited.

Retail investors, numbering 4,599, held 8.48 percent of the company, equivalent to 30.8 million shares as at mid-October.

Amson’s bid did not have a minimum level of acceptances needed to make it successful, unlike Mr Ndeta’s, which had set a threshold of at least 60 percent.

The Tanzanian firm said, however, that if it achieved a buyout of at least 75 percent of Bamburi’s shares, it would evaluate the continued efficacy of keeping Bamburi listed on the NSE and may opt to delist the company based on this evaluation.

Further, if it gets 90 percent of the cement firm’s shares, Amsons will compulsorily buy out the remaining shareholders in what is known as a squeeze-out, after the publication of a notice to do so within three months of the offer’s closing date.