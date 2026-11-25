







Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs to accelerate private sector reforms, increase investment in education and improve revenue mobilisation to sustain economic growth and ensure that its benefits translate into better-paying jobs and improved living standards, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The Fund projects the economy to expand by 5.9 percent in the 2026/27 fiscal year, with growth averaging around six percent over the medium term, supported by mining, agriculture and tourism.

However, in its latest Article IV consultation findings, the IMF warned that structural weaknesses, particularly low productivity, inadequate human capital investment and barriers to private investment, could constrain the country's ability to achieve inclusive growth.

The mission, led by its Assistant Director and Tanzania Mission Chief, Mr Nicolas Blancher, visited the country from November 11 to 24, 2026, recommending reforms to expand private investment and employment while creating fiscal space for higher social spending.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mr Blancher identified two priorities: increasing resources for education, health and social protection, and strengthening the private sector as the main engine of sustainable job creation.

"The objectives are there. We think more decisive policies are important," he said, emphasising the need to translate Tanzania's development ambitions into tangible results.

On fiscal policy, the IMF said the 2026/27 budget targets an overall deficit of 2.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while priority social spending is expected to remain at about seven percent of GDP.

It called for additional revenue mobilisation through broader tax coverage, reduced exemptions, stronger compliance and improved customs controls rather than relying on increased borrowing to finance development needs.

The Fund also recommended better public investment management and more transparent reporting of government transactions, including obligations involving State-owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Education remains a particular concern. Although budget allocations for the sector stand at about 3.1 percent of GDP, the IMF said spending remained insufficient relative to the country's growing population and human capital needs.

Mr Blancher cited shortages of teachers and learning materials, concerning teacher-student ratios and inadequate access to schools in remote areas.

He said addressing the gaps required not only infrastructure investment but also recruiting sufficient teachers, improving their remuneration and ensuring adequate learning materials. "It is really hiring enough teachers, paying them well enough and procuring the school supplies that are needed. It is a package," he said.

The Fund also raised concerns about the sustainability of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), whose resources remain limited and heavily dependent on external financing. On employment, the IMF noted that low-productivity sectors account for about 90 percent of jobs, highlighting the challenge of creating better-paying employment as the economy expands.

Mr Blancher said sustainable job creation would largely depend on private sector development, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), rather than increased public sector recruitment.

He identified overlapping regulatory agencies, multiple fees and administrative requirements as obstacles that make it difficult for businesses to register, obtain licences and operate.

The Fund recommended prioritised implementation of the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms, alongside improved access to finance, stronger governance and greater predictability in taxation.

Mr Blancher also criticised uncertainty surrounding tax policy, citing the unpublished Presidential Tax Commission report and the difficulty of establishing how its recommendations relate to the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy adopted by the government.

For investors making long-term decisions, he said, clarity and consistency in taxation were essential.

The IMF also recommended gradual monetary tightening, arguing that prevailing financial conditions remained accommodative despite the July policy-rate increase.

Mr Blancher said private sector credit was growing by more than 30 percent, while substantial liquidity in the financial system and economic activity around potential growth warranted a more cautious monetary policy stance.

Although inflation remains within the Bank of Tanzania's target range of three to five percent, the Fund warned that external shocks could intensify price pressures. It also called for greater exchange rate flexibility to absorb external shocks and rebuild relatively low foreign exchange reserve buffers.

The current account deficit is projected to widen to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2026/27, partly reflecting weaker gold prices and elevated oil prices, before narrowing to approximately 2.6 percent by 2030/31.

Higher gold prices have so far helped cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, but the IMF warned that prolonged geopolitical conflicts, disrupted international trade and tighter global financial conditions could weaken exports, government revenue and foreign exchange reserves.

Climate-related shocks could also increase food and energy prices, affecting household purchasing power.

On fuel procurement, Mr Blancher said the Fund shared private sector concerns about pricing transparency under centralised procurement arrangements introduced during the energy market disruption.

While the arrangements had helped maintain uninterrupted supplies, discussions with industry players had identified potential pricing problems. He said engagements between the government and private sector suggested that the arrangements could be eased in the coming months.

The IMF assessed Tanzania's public debt as remaining at moderate risk of debt distress, but emphasised the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and improving the quality of public expenditure.

Mr Blancher said Tanzania had considerable economic potential, but realising it would require clearer reform priorities, stronger accountability and more decisive implementation.