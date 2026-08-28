East Africa property players to explore investment opportunities at Dar expo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s property sector is set to gain a new regional platform bringing together developers, investors, banks, regulators and professional service providers as the country seeks to unlock investment and address persistent housing and land-market challenges.

The inaugural Tanzania Real Estate Expo and Forum (TAREX) will be held from November 20 to 22 at the Superdome in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, featuring a three-day property exhibition and a two-day industry forum.

Developers from Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar and Kenya are expected to participate, giving prospective buyers and investors an opportunity to compare residential and commercial developments while engaging directly with financiers and professional advisers.

TAREX Director Murtaza Ebrahim said the initiative seeks to bring together stakeholders across the property value chain and create opportunities for investment and collaboration.

“TAREX is about bringing the real estate sector together. We want developers, investors, financial institutions, professionals and other stakeholders to have a platform where they can meet, showcase what they are doing, discuss the challenges facing the sector and, importantly, identify opportunities,” he said.

The event comes as Dar es Salaam grapples with rapid urbanisation and rising demand for housing, commercial property and industrial facilities.

Mr Ebrahim said the city faced an estimated shortage of about three million housing units in areas around the central business district, while significant opportunities remained in industrial warehousing and Special Economic Zones.

The forum will therefore focus not only on property developments but also on structural constraints affecting the sector, including access to finance, land disputes, taxation, regulation, construction, technology and market pricing.

Access to finance is expected to be among the key issues discussed, with commercial banks set to engage developers and prospective buyers.

Mr Ebrahim said participating lenders would use a digital pre-vetting system through the TAREX platform to assess potential borrowers.

One of the proposed changes is to allow the property being purchased to serve as collateral, reducing the need for buyers to provide separate assets as security.

The approach could widen access to property finance for middle-income households and investors who have regular incomes but lack substantial alternative collateral.

The initiative also seeks to improve confidence in the property market by screening developers before they participate in the exhibition.

Mr Ebrahim said the verification process was intended to reduce the risk of buyers dealing with fraudulent or unverified property sellers.

“TAREX is not merely about selling exhibition space; it is about building a secure, trusted environment for real estate investment,” he said.

Property prices are another issue likely to attract attention, particularly amid concerns that homes and other properties in major urban centres are becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Deo Masawe, representing the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), said the solution lay in greater market transparency rather than government-imposed price ceilings.

“In a free market, you cannot simply impose a ceiling on prices,” he said.

Mr Masawe said accurate market information would enable buyers and sellers to negotiate based on factors such as location, quality, demand and prevailing market conditions.

Land ownership disputes and property fraud will also feature in the discussions.

Mr Masawe said conflicts often arose either from dishonest sellers or buyers failing to conduct proper due diligence before purchasing land or property.

Representatives from the Ministry of Lands and the Tanganyika Law Society are expected to provide guidance on title searches, ownership verification and other legal procedures.

TPSF also plans to use the forum to push for practical policy changes.

Issues raised during the discussions will be compiled into a policy document for submission to senior government officials, potentially providing a channel for private-sector recommendations on regulation, taxation, land administration, financing and other constraints.

Prof Kitila Mkumbo has been invited to serve as guest of honour, while organisers have requested Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila to officially open the forum.

Beyond Tanzania, speakers and experts from Kenya and Uganda are expected to contribute to discussions on property investment, construction, finance, technology and the future of the East African real estate market.

The executive forum will be limited to 450 participants, while the exhibition will be open to the public.

Mr Ebrahim said participation by developers from Tanzania, Zanzibar and Kenya would allow investors to assess opportunities across the three markets.

“Someone interested in real estate will be able to come to one place, see different developments and understand the opportunities that are available for investment,” he said.