Businessman Mo Dewji eyes fresh investment opportunities in Botswana

Dar es Salaam. Days after returning from Mozambique, MeTL Group president Mohammed Dewji, popularly known as Mo, has turned his attention to new investment opportunities in Botswana as he looks to expand the group’s operations across Africa.

Mr Dewji explored the opportunities during high-level meetings focused on Botswana’s economic transformation, investment climate and private sector growth.

During his visit to Gaborone, Mr Dewji met Botswana President Duma Boko, Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, the Governor of the Bank of Botswana and leaders of the Botswana Stock Exchange.

The meetings came as the government of President Boko advances the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP), which seeks to diversify the economy beyond diamonds, attract new investment and create new areas of growth.

The discussions covered opportunities for greater private sector participation, as well as sectors that MeTL Group is considering for further investment, including renewable energy and financial services.

Mr Dewji said the meetings had given him a clearer understanding of Botswana’s economic direction and the government’s determination to use investment as a driver of growth.

“Botswana has built a strong foundation. What impressed me was the focus the country is placing on its next phase of growth. There is a strong emphasis on attracting investment, building competitive industries and creating an environment where the private sector can thrive,” he said.

The visit comes as MeTL Group continues to expand its businesses across Africa, with interests spanning manufacturing, agriculture, energy, transport and other sectors.

Mr Dewji said Botswana was among the markets offering investment and long-term partnership opportunities as MeTL Group expands its regional footprint.

“As MeTL continues to grow across Africa, we are looking at markets where we can bring capital, experience and a long-term commitment to building. We see good opportunities in Botswana and look forward to exploring areas where we can invest and create value together,” he said.

The visit also highlighted the potential for stronger commercial ties between Tanzania and Botswana as African businesses increasingly seek investment, partnerships and new markets within the continent.

Mr Dewji thanked Botswana Stock Exchange chairman Neo Mooki for his role in coordinating and facilitating the meetings, as well as his team, Oupa and Thapelo, for their hospitality and support during the visit.

The Botswana visit came just days after Mr Dewji left Mozambique, where he pledged to invest more than Sh661.93 billion.

His latest investment drive follows a call by President Samia Suluhu Hassan for Tanzanian businesspeople to continue pursuing investment opportunities in neighbouring countries.