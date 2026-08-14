Eight countries to showcase products at EAC trade fair in Mwanza

Mwanza. Eight countries are expected to participate in the 21st East African Community (EAC) Trade Fair in Mwanza, with organisers projecting more than 600 exhibitors from Tanzania and abroad.

The 10-day exhibition will be held from August 28 to September 6, 2026, at Furahisha Grounds in Ilemela District.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Mwanza on August 14, 2026, Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) Mwanza Regional Chairman Gabriel Kenene said five of the participating countries would come from Africa, while three would be from outside the continent.

The African participants are Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and Egypt, while India, China and Singapore will represent countries outside Africa.

Mr Kenene said the exhibition would give businesses an opportunity to expand their markets, establish links with major distributors and learn modern approaches to packaging and marketing products for domestic and international markets.

“Exhibitors at the fair are expected to find new markets, meet major distributors and learn modern ways of packaging and marketing their products for domestic and foreign markets,” he said.

He said more than 600 exhibitors had been invited, including 500 from Tanzania and 100 from other countries.

This year’s fair will be held under the theme “Peace and Security as a Catalyst for Trade and Investment”, which Mr Kenene said underscored the importance of stability in promoting economic growth and attracting investment within and beyond East Africa.

He urged Mwanza residents and other members of the public to turn up in large numbers to explore innovations, learn about new products and make purchases.

Mr Kenene said organisers had worked with the regional security committee and regional authorities to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors throughout the event.

“We have prepared well with the security committee and regional leadership to ensure everyone who attends the exhibition remains safe and returns home safely. There will be no entrance fee,” he said.

Mwanza resident Joyce Makweba said the fair would provide an opportunity for traders to showcase their products while giving residents access to a wide range of goods in one location.

“Such exhibitions help us get the products we need without any inconvenience. You go to one place and find everything you need,” she said.