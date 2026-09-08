Exim Bank marks 29 years with community initiatives

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has marked its 29th anniversary by taking its celebrations into communities through clean-up campaigns and donations of cleaning equipment across the country.

The bank, which was established in 1997, is marking the anniversary with activities being conducted in selected markets, hospitals and schools within its branch network.

In Dar es Salaam, the celebrations included the donation of cleaning equipment to Kinondoni Municipal Council and a clean-up exercise at Kawe Beach involving bank employees, stakeholders and community members.

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Exim Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Stanley Kafu said the anniversary was an opportunity to recognise customers, employees, partners and communities that had contributed to the bank's growth.

“Our 29-year journey has been built together with our customers, employees, partners and the communities we serve," he said.

"Every customer who has trusted us, every business we have supported and every partnership we have built has contributed to the institution Exim Bank is today,” he added.

Mr Kafu said the decision to focus this year's celebrations on community activities reflected the bank's commitment to supporting communities beyond financial services.

“Environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and through these activities and the donation of cleaning equipment, we are contributing in a practical way while encouraging more people to take ownership of the spaces we all share,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Kawe residents, Ward Councillor Benard Fabian Malima commended the bank for selecting the area for its anniversary activities.

“Kawe Beach is a space that many people in this community use daily, and keeping it clean is something that benefits all of us,” he said.

Mr Malima said the cleaning equipment donated to the municipal council would support ongoing efforts to maintain a clean environment, calling on other institutions to follow suit.

Since its establishment, Exim Bank has expanded from serving a relatively small customer base to having more than 30 branches in Tanzania and operations in Comoros, Djibouti, Uganda and Ethiopia.

The bank says it was the first Tanzanian bank to open branches outside the country and currently serves more than 170,000 customers.

Beyond banking, the lender has also invested in community programmes through its Exim Cares platform, focusing on health, education, youth development, women's empowerment and environmental conservation.





Its initiatives include blood donation campaigns, support for Young Scientists Tanzania, the Women Empowerment Programme and environmental conservation activities.

Through the women's programme, the bank aims to reach more than 600,000 women by 2028.