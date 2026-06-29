Zanzibar communities benefit as Exim Bank strengthens schools and public services

Unguja. Exim Bank Tanzania is extending its footprint beyond banking through its corporate social responsibility platform, Exim Cares, with a focus on improving livelihoods across health, education, environmental conservation and community empowerment.

In Zanzibar, the Bank’s latest interventions target two key pillars of development — security and education — following the launch of its Paje Branch.

As part of the initiative, Exim Bank has donated furniture to the newly established Paje Police Station to strengthen public service delivery in a rapidly growing tourism and business hub. The support is intended to improve working conditions at the facility and enhance its ability to serve the expanding population in Paje and surrounding areas.

The Bank has also provided 80 school desks to Paje Primary School. With each desk accommodating up to three pupils, the donation is expected to benefit up to 250 learners annually, easing classroom congestion and improving learning conditions.

Exim Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanley Kafu, said the initiative reflects the Bank’s commitment to sustainable development.

“At Exim Bank, we believe that investing in communities is fundamental to sustainable development. Education and community infrastructure are essential pillars of progress, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of the people we serve,” he said.

The Bank noted that education remains a critical driver of social and economic transformation, and improving learning environments helps equip young people with the tools needed to contribute to Zanzibar and Tanzania’s development.

It added that the opening of the Paje Branch is not only about expanding financial services, but also about building long-term partnerships with local communities.